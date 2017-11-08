Woman held in Tunisia after car tries to run over police

Tunisian authorities say a woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to run over police officers standing in front of the government building in the capital.

The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that three police officers were slightly injured when metal barriers knocked over by the woman's car fell on them.

The ministry says the driver tried to flee but was immediately arrested. Authorities are investigating possible motives.

Last week, a police commander was stabbed to death in the neck by a suspected Islamic extremist near the headquarters of Tunisia's Parliament in Tunis. Another police officer was injured in that attack.

Islamic extremists have attacked soldiers and police in other regions of Tunisia, but it is rarer for them to target police in and around the capital.