Iran rejects Trump demands despite 'significant progress' in nuclear talks

Talks between Iran and the U.S. wrapped up in Geneva Thursday as officials cited "significant progress" and announced a next meeting set for Vienna within days.

Yet despite senior U.S. officials describing the third round as "positive," per Axios, Iranian state television also reported that Tehran will continue enriching uranium and rejected proposals to transfer it abroad.

According to The Associated Press , the reports claimed Iran would also push for the lifting of international sanctions — signaling it is not prepared to meet President Donald Trump’s demands.

The negotiations were carried out primarily indirectly, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi relaying messages between the two sides.

In a post on X, al-Busaidi confirmed that the round had concluded and said discussions would resume soon.

"We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran," he said on X.

"We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and our hosts, the Swiss government," al-Busaidi said.

There was no immediate public statement from U.S. or Iranian officials after the session.

Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, attended the three-hour negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was also involved, with Iranian officials presenting a draft proposal for a potential nuclear agreement with the U.S., which has key demands.

Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium and has appeared to refuse to negotiate over other issues, including its long-range missile program and support for armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump, meanwhile, insists on a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. In his State of the Union address Feb. 24, the president said he prefers a diplomatic solution.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon," the president said. "Can't let that happen."

As the Geneva talks unfolded Thursday, Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also wrote on X that if the main U.S. concern is preventing a nuclear weapon, that stance "aligns" with Khamenei’s fatwa and Iran’s defensive doctrine.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has "sufficient support and authority" to come to a final agreement in the talks.

The development came as the U.S. continues assembling military assets, including a fleet of aircraft and warships in the Middle East.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.