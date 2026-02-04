US positions aircraft carriers, strike platforms across Middle East as Iran talks shift to Oman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. military has bolstered its presence across the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, as nuclear talks were thrown into uncertainty Wednesday before being moved to Oman.

U.S. and Iranian officials had been expected to meet Friday in Istanbul, with several Middle Eastern countries participating as observers.

A senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital that the talks, focused on restarting negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, will now take place in Oman.

"The agreement to move forward with this happened only after several Arab country leaders lobbied the Trump administration today – making the case the US should not walk away," the source said.

Satellite imagery from Plant Labs shows U.S. aircraft, naval vessels and logistical platforms positioned throughout the region at the end of January.

"The military buildup is consistent with a force preparing for a variety of potential strike options," Philip Sheers, a research associate with the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security, told Fox News Digital.

Sheers cautioned that visible movements alone do not indicate a strike is imminent, saying "positioning of platforms is not the only precondition to preparedness for a strike."

"Additional maintenance equipment, munitions and intelligence, among other elements, may still be needed before a desired strike can be executed," he said, adding that "operational details will be classified and are difficult to discern based on aircraft and ship movements alone."

U.S. naval assets in the region include the aircraft carrier strike group centered on the USS Abraham Lincoln, operating in the Arabian Sea, as well as destroyers deployed throughout the eastern Mediterranean and Red Sea region.

The images of Duqm Airport in Oman appear to show a U.S. V-22 Osprey aircraft, which Sheers, who viewed the images, said could support "search-and-rescue missions to recover personnel after a mission."

Images from Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Azraq, Jordan, appear to show C-130 aircraft, which Sheers said could be used for "search and rescue at sea or for other logistics operations."

"It's clear that there are multirole combat aircraft stationed here, which would support ground strikes and defensive counterair operations," Sheers added while stating that helicopters were also visible, though their type, he said, could not be determined from the available imagery.

Sheers also cited the presence of Iran’s Shahid Bagheri drone carrier, saying its potential role could be to "harass, fatigue or distract U.S. surface ships in the area" and force U.S. forces to expend time and munitions defending themselves.

Wednesday also saw Secretary of State Marco Rubio say the U.S. would only engage in meaningful talks if they addressed Iran’s ballistic missile program, support for militant groups across the Middle East and its treatment of its own people, in addition to its nuclear activities.

"If the Iranians want to meet, we're ready. They've expressed an interest in meeting and talking. If they changed their mind, we're fine with that, too. We prefer to meet and talk," Rubio told reporters at the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting at the State Department.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, U.S. Central Command warned Iran against what it called "escalatory behavior" in international waters, vowing the United States would protect its personnel and assets.

On Tuesday, U.S. forces also shot down an Iranian drone that approached the Abraham Lincoln in international waters, according to U.S. Central Command, underscoring rising tensions.

"What is clear is the United States is moving a variety of intelligence, logistics, search and rescue, strike and air defense platforms into the region," Sheers added.

"Those are clear signals to Iran of increasing U.S. strike capability, but the potential timing and targets of a possible strike are not clear and may not become clear," he said.

