FBI assisting Sri Lankan government with Easter bombing investigation

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said early Wednesday that FBI agents are inside the country to assist the in the investigation into the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 350 people.

The FBI’s arrival comes a day after a Sri Lankan defense minister, citing a “preliminary investigation,” said the attack was carried out by Islamic extremists in retaliation for the New Zealand mosque attacks that killed 50 people last month.

The FBI’s assistance was part of the support extended by President Trump, the embassy said. The embassy did not immediately elaborate.

Police said the death toll has risen to 359 and more suspects have been arrested. A police spokesman also said Wednesday morning that 18 suspects were arrested overnight, raising the total detained to 58. The prime minister warned on Tuesday that several suspects armed with explosives were still at large.

Sri Lankan officials have blamed the domestic militant group National Thowfeek Jamaath for the bombings and authorities revealed the little-known outfit likely received assistance in carrying out the horrific plot.

ISIS has also claimed responsibility for the attacks but investigators are still determining the extent of the bombers' foreign links.

