Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian man squares up with Russian tank as invasion continues

Another Ukrainian threw himself in front of armored trucks on Friday

By Paul Best | Fox News
Ukrainian man tries to stop Russian tank with his own body Video

Ukrainian man tries to stop Russian tank with his own body

A Ukrainian man in the northeastern town of Bakhmach defiantly stared down a line of Russian tanks on Saturday.

Ukraine gained its own Tiananmen Square-style "Tank Man" on Saturday when a defiant Ukrainian appeared to confront a Russian military convoy in the northeastern town of Bakhmach. 

A video shows the man jumping onto the tank as it continues forward then kneeling in front of it as it comes to a stop. 

Other bystanders appeared to pull the man from the front of the tank as they yelled at the convoy. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Civilian Members of a territorial defense unit fit their weapons to repel the Russian attacking forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.  (Associated Press)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Ukrainian service members take positions at a military airbase in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.   (Reuters)

  • Image 3 of 3

    A Ukrainian service member opens the door of a deactivated Russian military multiple rocket launcher on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (Associated Press)

The scene was reminiscent of one in 1989 in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, when an unidentified Chinese man stood in front of a line of tanks with nothing but grocery bags in his hands as China's military cracked down on protesters at the time. 

It's not the first time that Ukrainians have tried to stop Russia's onslaught with their own hands. 

The Ukrainian news outlet HB posted a video of a Ukrainian man launching himself in front of armored trucks as they drove down a road on Friday. 

Despite Russia's military advantages, ordinary Ukrainians have armed themselves in the fight and helped fend off the invasion.  

  • FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks confirming that he is still in Kyiv
    Image 1 of 2

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks alongside other Ukrainian officials in the governmental district of Kyiv, confirming that he is still in the capital on Feb. 25, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)

  • Boxing Wladimir Klitschko Russia Ukraine
    Image 2 of 2

    Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, left, and his brother and former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko speak to reporters during a visit to a volunteers recruitment center in Kyiv on Feb. 2, 2022.  (Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and other political leaders have also refused to leave the nation's capital despite steady shelling from the Russians. 

"The fight is here,"  Zelenskyy reportedly told U.S. officials when they offered to evacuate him. "I need ammunition, not a ride."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 