Video purportedly shows Ukrainian man offer Russians a tow back home after their tank runs out of fuel

A Ukrainian man filmed himself offering a group of Russian soldiers a tow back to Russia after their tank ran out of fuel on the side of the road, video circulating on social media purportedly shows.

"Can I tow you back… to Russia," the Ukrainian man asked the soldiers in Russian after they told him they were out of gas.

It is unclear when the exchange took place.

The question elicited laughter from the soldiers, as one said they didn't know where they were going and another said they were going to Kyiv.

Not far away, the man came across another tank that appeared to be stopped on the side of the road.

The Russian forces have encountered several logistical problems in the first three days of their invasion.

The Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Friday that Russian forces stopped in Konotop, a city about 150 miles northeast of Kyiv, and tried to buy fuel from the locals. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that the Russians are not equipped with night vision, preventing them from moving at night and slowing their progress.

The Russians are "increasingly frustrated by their lack of momentum over the last 24 hours," a senior defense official told Fox News on Saturday.

The Ukrainian man's offer to tow the soldier back to Russia is the latest example of Ukrainians bravely standing up to invading forces.

A Ukrainian woman confronted a Russian soldier on Thursday, calling him an occupier and a fascist.

"Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here," the woman reportedly told the soldier.

A group of Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island delivered defiant last words to a Russian warship that instructed them to lay down their arms on Thursday.

"Russian warship, go f--- yourself," the Ukrainian soldier responded, according to an audio recording of the exchange.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all 13 soldiers were killed and will receive the "Hero of Ukraine," the highest honor in the country.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, Peter Aitken, Caitlin McFall, and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.