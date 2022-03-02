Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Ukraine wants potential ceasefire to allow for evacuation of international students, including from China

Ukrainian government is claiming that Russian forces are holding international students hostage

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs is calling on Russia to stop killing individuals in Kharkiv and Sumy to allow for evacuations to take place, saying that students are currently "hostages" of the Russian government.

International students from countries such as India, Pakistan, and China are currently unable to leave the cities because of "indiscriminate shelling and barbaric missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on residential areas and civilian infrastructure," according to the Facebook post made on Wednesday.

The government agency said it would assist international students in relocating the students to safer areas if a ceasefire is arranged, but said that current evacuations are extremely difficult.

A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2, 2022.

"Attempting to arrange evacuations through cities that are being subjected to Russian bombing and missile strikes is extremely dangerous," the post states.

The Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also calling on the governments of India, Pakistan, and China to demand that Russia allows evacuations to take place.

Firefighters work to contain a fire in the complex of buildings housing the Kharkiv regional SBU security service and the regional police, allegedly hit during recent shelling by Russia, in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022.

Russian forces have intensified in the city of Kharkiv, with strikes on civilian infrastructure continuing as Ukraine enters its seventh day of the Russian invasion.

At least six people were killed when Kharkiv's Freedom Square was hit with what is believed to be a missile.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs later said that Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.