  Published
    PHOTOS: 15 hours of non-stop shelling after Ukraine president says Putin wants history 'erased'

    Fire continues to burn in a sports complex across the street from the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Fire continues to burn in a sports complex across the street from the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
    Damage is seen on the exterior of a sports complex building across the street from the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Damage is seen on the exterior of a sports complex building across the street from the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
    A dog walks through rubble on the road in front of the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      A dog walks through rubble on the road in front of the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
      Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
    Residents take shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Residents take shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A Ukrainian soldier visits his son who is taking shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      A Ukrainian soldier visits his son who is taking shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense stand guard next to sand berms at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense stand guard next to sand berms at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
      Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A picture shows damages after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022.
      A picture shows damages after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022.
      Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images
      PHOTOS: 15 hours of non-stop shelling after Ukraine president says Putin wants history 'erased'

