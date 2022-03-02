ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTOS: 15 hours of non-stop shelling after Ukraine president says Putin wants history 'erased'
- Fire continues to burn in a sports complex across the street from the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.read more
- Damage is seen on the exterior of a sports complex building across the street from the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.read more
- A dog walks through rubble on the road in front of the Kyiv TV Tower on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.read more
- Residents take shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.read more
- A Ukrainian soldier visits his son who is taking shelter in the lower level of a Kyiv metro station during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.read more
- Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense stand guard next to sand berms at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.read more
- A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.read more
- A destroyed fitness center following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.read more
- A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.read more
- A picture shows damages after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022.read more
PHOTOS: 15 hours of non-stop shelling after Ukraine president says Putin wants history 'erased'
- PHOTOS: 15 hours of non-stop shelling after Ukraine president says Putin wants history 'erased'