Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during heroic stand against Russia

The 13 soldiers on the island were wiped out after telling a Russian warship to 'f---' itself

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Ukrainian guards tell Russian troops to 'go F yourself' in viral audio Video

Ukrainian guards tell Russian troops to 'go F yourself' in viral audio

All 13 Ukrainian border guards defending 'Snake Island' in the Black Sea were killed after defying an invading Russian warship. President Zelenskyy said the guards will receive posthumous Hero of Ukraine medals

A Ukrainian soldier on the ill-fated Snake Island was live-streaming as Russian warships opened fire and wiped out the 13 soldiers stationed there. 

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday local time. World leaders and diplomats widely condemned the attack and promised strong sanctions in response.

A Russian warship issued a warning to the Ukrainian border guards at Zmiinyi Island – also known as Snake Island – only to be told by one of the guards "Russian Warship, go f--- yourself."  

KEANE: THINGS ‘DID NOT GO WELL’ FOR PUTIN ON FIRST DAY OF UKRAINE INVASION

One of the soldiers was live-streaming at the time, capturing the sounds and chaos of the opening salvo. 

Social media identified the soldier as a 23-year-old among the troops. All 13 soldiers died "without surrender," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an update on Thursday night.

REP. MEIJER SAYS RUSSIA SANCTIONS DON'T GO FAR ENOUGH: BIDEN'S MESSAGING ‘SIMILAR TO AFGHANISTAN’

The video has gone viral, with almost 900,000 views on Twitter, 2,200 retweets and over 6,400 likes. 

A copy of the audio was posted on the website of Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, and a Ukrainian official confirmed the authenticity to The Washington Post.

POPE FRANCIS CALLS FOR DIALOGUE TO END RUSSIA AND UKRAINE CONFLICT

Zelenskyy hailed the 13 soldiers and said they would all receive the honor "Hero of Ukraine." 

Snake Island sits around 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and is less than .1 square mile in area, according to Axios. Despite its remote location and miniscule size, the island helped to connect a shipping corridor to multiple Ukrainian cities. 

The Soviet Union handed over control of the island to Ukraine after the union’s dissolution in 1991. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 