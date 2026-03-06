Iranian vessel suffers engine failure, offloads crew days after US submarine sank other ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Iranian ship offloaded more than 200 members of its crew to Sri Lanka on Friday after suffering an engine failure at sea, just days after a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in an Indian Ocean torpedo attack.

The IRIS Bushehr, described in previous Iranian media reports as a navy logistics ship, is being brought first to the port of Colombo, according to Sri Lanka navy spokesman Cmdr. Buddhika Sampath. Sailors are being taken to a naval base in Welisara following medical exams and immigration procedures.

"We have to understand that this is not an ordinary situation," Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Thursday. "It’s a request by a ship belonging to one party to enter into our port. We have to consider that according to the international treaties and conventions."

Dissanayake added that authorities decided to take control of the IRIS Bushehr following discussions with Iranian officials and the ship’s captain, after one of its engines failed. He said some crew members would remain on board to help the Sri Lankan navy later navigate the vessel to Trincomalee on the island’s northeast coast, about 165 miles from Colombo.

The moves come after the U.S. sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka’s coast on Wednesday.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said it was "the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II."

The Indian navy said Thursday that it had initiated search and rescue operations after receiving a distress signal from the Dena, deploying two aircraft along with a sailing training vessel. By the time the response was launched, the Sri Lankan navy had already started its own rescue efforts, it said.

The Sri Lankan navy rescued 32 sailors and recovered 87 bodies after the attack, according to The Associated Press.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Thursday that the U.S. will "bitterly regret" striking and sinking that ship.

"The U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores," Araqchi wrote on X. "Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning."

"Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set," he added.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday that the Iranian vessel was "effectively neutralized" in a Navy "fast attack" using a single Mark 48 torpedo.

He added that the U.S. Navy achieved "immediate effect, sending the warship to the bottom of the sea."

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace, Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.