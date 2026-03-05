Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Sri Lanka offloads 208 crew members from second Iranian ship a day after US strike sinks frigate

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced decision to assist Iranian vessel with 208 crew members near Colombo port

Louis Casiano
Published | Updated
Video shows US torpedo slamming into Iranian warship

A U.S. submarine sunk an Iranian warship in international waters in the Indian Ocean, War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Wednesday. (Credit: @DeptofWar/X)

Sri Lanka began offloading 208 crew members from a second Iranian vessel a day after 87 people were killed and several others were still missing following a U.S. submarine strike on an Iranian warship in the same region.

"After detailed discussions with all parties, Sri Lanka has decided to assist the Iranian vessel," Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told reporters at a press briefing in Colombo, Reuters reported.

Among the crew members being offloaded the ship, which is near the port of Colombo, were 53 officials, 84 cadets, 48 senior sailors and 23 sailors, Dissanayake said.

Iranian warship IRIS Dena

Iranian warship IRIS Dena is seen in the Bay of Bengal. (AP Photo)

The Iranian ship, the IRIS Dena, was sunk Wednesday off Sri Lanka's coast in the Indian Ocean. Officials there have dispatched two freezers to store 87 bodies recovered at sea. 

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the ship was "effectively neutralized" in a Navy "fast attack" using a single Mark 48 torpedo. He added that the U.S. Navy achieved "immediate effect, sending the warship to the bottom of the sea."

An Iranian sailor in Sri Lanka with medical personnel

An injured Iranian sailor is moved on a stretcher at Galle National Hospital, where the sailors are receiving treatment, following a submarine attack on the Iranian military ship, IRIS Dena, off the coast of Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, March 5, 2026. (Reuters/Thilina Kaluthotage)

Iran contends the ship was sunk in international waters without warning. 

"The U.S. will bitterly regret the precedent it has set," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X.

Iran has asked Sri Lanka to assist with the repatriation of the bodies. 

Sri Lankan officials said the Dena was on its way home after taking part in a naval exercise organized by India in the Bay of Bengal from Feb. 18 to 25.

Healthcare workers unloading bodies

Healthcare workers unload the bodies of Iranian sailors from a vehicle who died when their IRIS Dena warship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Search and rescue operations would continue for an estimated 10 people who remain unaccounted for, they said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that US forces had sunk a second Iranian ship off the coast of Sri Lanka. In fact, the Iranian ship in question was offloading passengers following the sinking of an Iranian frigate the day before.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

