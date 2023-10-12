UK children warned to hide Jewish identity as antisemitic incidents skyrocket amid war in Israel: report

Antisemitic incidents have spiked 300% in the United Kingdom following Hamas' unprecedented assault on Israel, leading at least one school to warn its Jewish students to hide their identities.

Two graduates of the Jewish Free School in London were killed during the Hamas attack on Saturday. Administrators told parents that students should avoid wearing uniform jackets that might identify them as Jewish, and for boys to wear baseball hats over their head coverings, according to the Independent.

"The most important thing is to ensure the safe passage of students between home and school and to make sure that this school is set up to care for our children during the school day," administrators said.

CST, a group focused on Jewish security in the U.K., recorded at least 89 antisemitic incidents across the U.K. between Oct. 7 and 10. The group recorded just 21 incidents over the same four days in 2022, indicating a spike of 324%.

Author J.K. Rowling highlighted the fears of one London parent on Thursday. The parent referenced a school advisory urging Jewish students to hide their identities while traveling to school.

"We said ‘never again.’ The U.K. was a safe haven. Now, after the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, British Jewish children are being advised to hide their identities as they walk to school, for their own safety," Rowling wrote.

"There should be mass outrage that this is necessary," she added.

Both the U.K. and U.S. have seen demonstrations by pro-Palestinian groups in major cities. Demonstrators have shouted slogans cheering on Hamas terrorists and celebrating the deaths of the more than 1,200 people known to have been killed in the attack in Israel.

Despite the unrest, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has emphasized the country's support for Israel.

Dr. Sara Nachshen, a Jewish parent who shared her concerns with a newspaper in London, urged Sunak to keep his word.

"I sincerely hope Rishi Sunak honors his pledge to stand with Israel and protect British Jews," she wrote.