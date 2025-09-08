Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump eyes new sanctions on Putin after largest-ever drone attack

Trump 'not thrilled' after Putin levied 810 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine, killing mother and baby

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
close
Trump plans to speak with Putin after Russia's massive air attack on Ukraine Video

Trump plans to speak with Putin after Russia's massive air attack on Ukraine

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst brings the latest on Russia's massive air attack on Ukraine while 'Fox & Friends' hosts Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade react.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump says he’s ready to punish Russia with a "second phase" of sanctions after it launched its largest-ever barrage of drone and missile strikes on Sunday, damaging a cabinet building and killing a mother and her baby. 

"Yeah, I am," Trump told a reporter, who asked whether he’s ready to move forward with more sanctions following months of failing to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease his military operations or meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said he still has plans to chat with Putin "over the next couple of days" though it remains unclear what he hopes to get out of the latest conversation. 

Ukrainian baby survives Russian drone strike

A family with a baby take shelter in a building basement during a Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept. 7, 2025. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

RUSSIA HITS UKRAINE WITH LARGEST AIR ATTACK OF THE WAR AS TALKS OF PEACE FLICKER

"Look, we're going to get it done," he told reporters on Sunday. "The Russia-Ukraine situation. We're going to get it done."

Trump said he was "not thrilled" with Russia's Sunday attack, which damaged the Cabinet of Ministers Building in Kyiv and killed four, including a mother and her baby, after 810 drones and 13 missiles were fired across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force said it neutralized 747 drones and four of the fired missiles.

"I am not thrilled with what’s happening there," Trump said. "I believe we're going to get it settled. But I am not happy with them. I'm not happy with anything having to do with that war."

Trump talks to reporters

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as leaves the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

PUTIN WARNS WESTERN TROOPS IN UKRAINE WOULD BE 'LEGITIMATE TARGETS'

The strike came just days after Putin alleged he was willing to meet with Zelenskyy so long as the Ukrainian leader traveled to Moscow – a move Western and Ukrainian officials alike said was not only a dangerous proposition for Zelenskyy, but lacked any real effort by Putin to engage in good faith negotiations to end the war. 

Trump told reporters on Sunday that European leaders will also be heading to Washington D.C. this week to discuss next steps in ending the war, though he did not detail who will make the trip and whether Zelenskyy would be among them. 

Putin said last month that his terms for ending the war would focus on freezing the front lines where they stand in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, but appeared to suggest that Ukraine would need to withdraw its forces from Donetsk and Luhansk, amid other stipulations.

Ukrainian building hit during Russian drone and missile strike

Rescue workers extinguish a fire in a 9-story apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, hit by a Russian drone and partially destroyed from the 4th to the 8th floors in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept. 7, 2025. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But on Monday, Ukraine’s military said it had recaptured the strategically important town of Zarichne in Donetsk – a region which Russia was assessed to occupy roughly 75% of last month.

Zarichne sits near Luhansk – a region which Russia is assessed to nearly fully occupy – and is near key transport routes connecting strategically important cities in Donetsk. 

Ukraine last month also said it had made advances in areas near Pokrovsk in western Donetsk, where Russian forces have been concentrating their summer operation efforts

Reuters contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

Close modal

Continue