Putin warns Western troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets'

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Friday that Western military personnel deployed to Ukraine would become "legitimate targets for defeat," raising fresh threats against the idea of international peacekeepers once a cease-fire is reached.

"This is one of the root causes (of the war): trying to involve Ukraine in NATO," Putin said, speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East. "So if any troops appear there, especially during the ongoing hostilities, we assume they will be legitimate targets for defeat."

His remarks came a day after European and allied nations signaled support for a coordinated postwar mission. At a gathering in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 26 countries had committed to security guarantees for Kyiv, pledges that could involve military contributions "in the sky, in the sea and on the ground." French President Emmanuel Macron described the commitments as potential deployments "by land, sea or air" once hostilities have ceased.

Putin countered that if Moscow and Kyiv are able to finalize a political settlement, foreign soldiers would only complicate matters. "If decisions are reached that lead to long-term peace, then I simply see no reason for their presence on Ukrainian territory," he said. "Because if such agreements are reached, let no one doubt that Russia will fully implement them."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the Russian leader’s long-standing grievances with NATO, casting Western guarantees for Ukraine as equivalent to pushing the alliance eastward.

"What was one of the root causes of this conflict? It was when the foundations of security guarantees for our country began to be eroded, when Ukraine was being drawn into NATO, and when NATO’s military infrastructure began moving toward our borders," Peskov said, according to Russian state media. He added that any settlement would require guarantees "to both us and the Ukrainians."

The Kremlin’s statements followed a week of high-profile diplomacy for Putin, who traveled to Beijing to appear alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. From China, Putin revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump had asked him to engage directly with Zelenskyy about ending the war.

"Donald asked me if it was possible to hold such a meeting. I said yes, it is possible. In the end, if Zelensky is ready, let him come to Moscow. Such a meeting will take place," Putin said. He later promised to ensure security for the Ukrainian leader in the Russian capital.

Zelenskyy publicly dismissed the offer, arguing that Moscow was once again trying to delay serious negotiations. "Our American partners told me that Putin had invited me to Moscow. In my opinion, if someone wants the meeting to not take place, they should invite me to Moscow," Zelenskyy said Thursday.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, insisted Kyiv is ready for direct talks but only on neutral ground. "Right now, at least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war — Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Türkiye, and three Gulf states," he wrote on social media.