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War With Iran

US offers $10M reward for info on Iran’s new supreme leader, top IRGC officials

Washington accuses the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of orchestrating attacks against Americans and supporting terrorism

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information on Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and several senior officials linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Officials said the reward, part of the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, is an effort to gather intelligence on the IRGC and its leadership, which Washington accuses of orchestrating attacks against Americans and supporting terrorism.

The reward targets Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several key figures inside Iran’s ruling security apparatus.

The department said it is also seeking information about Ali Asghar Hejazi, deputy chief of staff for the Supreme Leader’s Office, and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

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Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is seen in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 14, 2016.  (Photo by Reza B / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

The program also lists several senior figures linked to Iran’s security and intelligence structure, including Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military adviser to the supreme leader, Esmail Khatib, Iran’s minister of intelligence, and Eskandar Momeni, the country’s interior minister.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), part of Iran’s official military, plays a central role in Iran’s use of terrorism as a key tool of Iranian statecraft," the State Department said.

"In addition, the IRGC has created, supported, and directed other terrorist groups. The IRGC is responsible for numerous attacks targeting Americans and U.S. facilities, including those that have killed U.S. citizens," the department added.

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State Department Rewards for Justice poster offering $10 million reward for information on IRGC leaders

A State Department Rewards for Justice poster offers up to $10 million for information on key leaders tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (State Department / Rewards for Justice)

The agency said the IRGC has also expanded its influence far beyond military operations since its founding after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, becoming deeply embedded in the country’s political and economic system.

"Since its founding in 1979, the IRGC has gained a substantial role in executing Iran’s foreign policy," the department said. "The group now wields control over vast segments of Iran’s economy and is influential in Iranian domestic politics."

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses journalists inside an airport terminal before departing St. Kitts.

The State Department said individuals who provide credible information may be eligible for rewards of up to $10 million. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Feb. 25, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rewards for Justice program allows the U.S. government to offer financial rewards for information that helps disrupt terrorist networks or identify individuals involved in attacks against Americans.

The State Department said individuals who provide credible information may be eligible for rewards of up to $10 million.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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