©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World

Russia again blasts notion of Western troops in Ukraine ahead of Trump call with Zelenskyy, European leaders

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for 'America’s readiness to provide support to Ukraine'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Russia once again rejected the idea of foreign troops being stationed in Ukraine. This comes as European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and held a joint call with President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said any plan to have foreign military personnel deployed to Ukraine would be "unacceptable" to Moscow, Reuters reported

"Russia is not going to discuss a foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form or format that is fundamentally unacceptable and undermines any security," Zakharova told reporters, according to Reuters.

Putin and Zelenskyy shown side-by-side

Russia made it clear that it would not accept foreign troops being deployed to Ukraine as world leaders work to end the brutal war between the two nations. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters)

The statement was in response to remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about plans to send European troops to Ukraine.

Russia is not alone in rejecting von der Leyen’s remarks, as Germany also expressed doubt about the proposal. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that there are "things that you don’t discuss before you sit down at the negotiating table with many parties that have a say in the matter."

Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House AUg. 18, 2025

President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

While the call occurred Thursday morning, the White House did not release any public statement on what was discussed or whether there was any progress made toward ending the war. However, Zelenskyy seemed to think it went well as he thanked Trump in a post about the meeting on X.

"I would like to give special thanks to President Trump for all his efforts to end this war and for America’s readiness to provide support to Ukraine on its part," Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian president said that in the meeting, which included U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the world leaders discussed how each country would be ready to contribute to ensuring Kyiv’s security.

Zelenskyy meets with Coalition of the Willing

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France's President Emmanuel Macron met at Élysée presidential palace in Paris on Sept. 4, 2025.  (Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters)

"We share the same view that Russia is making every effort to drag out the negotiation process and prolong the war. Support for Ukraine must be increased and pressure on Russia must be intensified," Zelenskyy said.

World leaders have pushed for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has raged for more than three years since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House seeking comment on the call but did not immediately hear back. 

