Putin invites Zelenskyy to a meeting in Moscow for security talks as he bombs Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday claimed he "never refused" a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and invited him to come to Moscow, according to Russian state-owned news outlet Tass.

"If Zelenskyy is ready for a meeting, let him come to Moscow," Putin said, according to a translation of the remarks issued from China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II.

Zelenskyy’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions, nor did the White House.

Though President Donald Trump told reporters from the Oval Office on Wednesday that he would be speaking with Putin "very shortly," as his two-week deadline issued last month for the Kremlin chief to meet with Zelenskyy is now up.

"I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing," Trump told reporters. "We've taken very strong action. But I'll be speaking to him over the next few days, and we're going to see.

"I'm going to know exactly what's happening," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha took to X and accused Putin of issuing "knowingly unacceptable proposals," adding that seven nations have made known their readiness to host peace talks, including Austria, Vatican City, Switzerland, Turkey, and three Gulf states.

"These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point of time. Yet, Putin continues to mess around," he added. "Only increased pressure can force Russia to finally get serious about peace process."

Zelenskyy has proposed face-to-face meetings with Putin on multiple occasions using a third-party neutral nation like Turkey, though the Kremlin chief has thus far never agreed to engage directly with the Ukrainian president.

Putin on Wednesday claimed that if a "meeting is well-prepared and will lead to some positive results," then he would agree to meet. He also claimed Zelenskyy was "afraid" to meet with him, though he did not detail why he believed this.

Any possibility of Zelenskyy traveling to Russia appears highly unlikely given the threats he would face, and the fact that Putin has made clear his chief aim is to oust Zelenskyy from Kyiv.

Former CIA Moscow Station Chief Dan Hoffman echoed these security concerns and told Fox News Digital, "There’s no way that Zelenskyy should be traveling to Moscow."

"Putin invaded Ukraine," Hoffman said. "[Putin] is doing this to make it appear as if he will negotiate in good faith and try and drive a wedge between Zelenskyy and the United States, as well as Zelenskyy and Europe."

While European leaders have staunchly backed Zelenskyy in opposition to Putin, Trump’s position has remained more ambiguous since entering office.

In answer questions by reporters on Tuesday over whether there will be "consequences" if a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is not announced soon, Trump said, "Yeah, there will be."

It is unclear if Trump will believe Putin is extending a good-faith offer to meet with Zelenskyy or see it as a false attempt at statesmanship as he continues to heavily attack Ukraine.