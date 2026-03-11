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War With Iran

Inside the Israeli drone unit taking on Iran and Hezbollah

Each individual drone is run by a 3-person crew — commander, pilot and operator

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
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Israel intercepts Iranian UAV Video

Israel intercepts Iranian UAV

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted an Iranian UAV before it was able to enter Israel's territory. (Credit: IDF)

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JERUSALEM: Israel’s Squadron 200, also known as the first Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Squadron, has played a crucial role in destroying more than half of the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile launchers as the 14th day of the war unfolds across the Middle East.

Fox News Digital gained access to one of Israel’s most experienced and veteran UAV operators from Squadron 200. "I have been flying drones for the past 25 years and other operational missions have prepared me for this war," said the IDF Squadron leader.

He summed up the highly sensitive nature of his work in protecting the Israeli civilian population. "Every night that my wife and my kids sleep a full night without an alarm is something I can give credit to the air force and drone operators." Israel’s technology system warns Israelis with mobile phone messages and wailing public alarms that provide an advanced notice of incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

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Israeli Air force UAV operators

Israeli Air Force personnel from Squadron 200 oversee a Heron-1 ("Shoval") UAV flight. Established in the 1970s, the "First UAV Squadron" operates advanced unmanned systems for surveillance, intelligence and precision missions across multiple arenas. (IDF)

The IDF drone commander said the main goal of his squadron is to "find rocket launchers and surface-to-air missiles that are a risk to our pilots who fly over and destroy them before they launch missiles and gain air superiority for the area and reduce the risk for civilians back at home."

He added that "We can take a lot of credit for the reduction" in Iranian missiles and drones fired at Israel.

The stakes are high for the UAV operators. Iran's aerial warfare campaign has led to the deaths of 12 Israelis and over 2,975 people have been admitted to Israeli hospitals. 

Israelis taking cover

People take shelter as Iran launched missiles and drones towards Israel following the US-Israeli attacks. ( Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

An IDF spokesman told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that Iran has launched "many dozens of missiles with cluster bomb heads spread across Israel."  The cluster munitions are particularly lethal because they murder or severely injure with scattered bomblets that can also stay active long after their launch.

Just days ago, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, the Israeli military spokesman, told Fox News Digital that the army has had a "near complete success" rate in stopping Iranian drones from hitting Israeli targets. 

However, the drone commander warned that the "great decrease in the number of launchers does not mean we can sit and rest."

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The IDF drone commander said, "one thing we learned from October 7 is that we should eliminate risks before they become too big."

IAF Heron Drone

A Heron-1 ("Shoval") UAV, operated by Israeli Air Force Squadron 200, takes off for an intelligence and surveillance mission. Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the aircraft can remain airborne for extended periods, delivering day-and-night real-time intelligence. (IDF)

"The important thing is the goal of bringing peace to the Middle East," he said with reference to when Iran and Israel had cordial relations before the 1979 Islamic Republic revolution in Iran and President Trump’s advocacy for peace in the region.

The complex running of a drone team was described as "orchestra" work, by the UAV operator, where a 3-person crew — commander, pilot and operator — seamlessly coordinate their various activities.

According to the IDF, Squadron 200 operates the Heron-1 ("Shoval") UAV, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, which is used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, support of ground forces and precision strike missions."

A person watches a smoke plume rise in the distant in Tehran, Iran on March 2, 2026.

A general view of Tehran with smoke visible in the distance after explosions were reported in the city, on March 2, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Contributor/Getty Images)

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According to the IDF, the air force’s drones "are capable of remaining airborne for extended periods and providing real-time intelligence to forces on the ground, both day and night and over long distances.

The squadron was established in the 1970s as part of the development of the Israeli Air Force’s UAV array and has since participated in numerous operations across different arenas."

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

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