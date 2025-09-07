Russia hits Ukraine with largest air attack of the war as talks of peace flicker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces struck Ukraine with its largest air attack since the war began on Sunday, launching a mass of drones, decoys and missiles.

Ukraine's air force said 810 drones and decoys were used in the strike, including at least 13 missiles. Ukrainian forces intercepted 747 of the drones and four of the missiles.

At least two people were killed and 20 people were injured in Kyiv. Total casualty reports are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.