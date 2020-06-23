Tropical Storm Dolly forms over North Atlantic, no threat to land

In an already busy Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Dolly is now the fourth named storm of 2020 after forming Tuesday far from land over the North Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that tropical depression four strengthened into Tropical Storm Dolly. The storm was centered Tuesday afternoon nearly 400 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and moving to the east-northeast at 13 mph.

"A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight and on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Forecasters from the NHC said that satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph, with higher gusts.

Unlike the previous three storms so far this year, Dolly isn’t a threat to the U.S. or any land and will become non-tropical Wednesday as it moves over much colder ocean water.

Water temperatures are currently just barely warm enough to support tropical development at this latitude

From here the storm will move northeast and quickly run into waters too cold to support further development.

Dolly will become a non-tropical storm by midweek.

Dolly is a reminder of the active season forecast to come as it is the third earliest formation for the 4th named storm in a year.

Looking forward in the days ahead, dry Saharan air has blown off the coast of Africa and filled the lower latitudes into the Caribbean and the southern U.S.

This dry air will hamper tropical development for at least the next week.

So far in 2020, two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha -- both in the Atlantic -- already formed this year in May.

The third named storm, Cristobal, swept from Louisiana to the Upper Midwest earlier this month, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said last month.

Six to 10 of those could develop into hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could even become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

