©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 11, 2015

South Korean president accepts prime minister's resignation over bribery scandal

By | Associated Press
    South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan Koo, bottom center, leaves the Central Government Complex after his farewell ceremony in Seoul, South Korea Monday, April 27, 2015.

    South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan Koo bows during his farewell ceremony at the Central Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea Monday, April 27, 2015.

    South Korean Prime Minister Lee Wan Koo closes hie eyes as he leaves the Central Government Complex after his farewell ceremony in Seoul, South Korea Monday, April 27, 2015.

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea's president has accepted the resignation of her prime minister because of a bribery scandal.

Prime Minster Lee Wan Koo offered to quit last week, two months after taking the country's No. 2 post. He was at the heart of a corruption scandal involving a dead businessman and other high-profile figures.

Businessman Sung Wan-jong said before committing suicide this month that he gave 30 million won ($27,390) to Lee in 2013. Lee has denied the allegation.

President Park Geun-hye's office said Monday she accepted Lee's resignation but gave no further details.

Lee's office confirmed his departure, saying he left his office after making a farewell speech.

Executive power in South Korea is concentered in the president, but the prime minister leads the government if the president becomes incapacitated.