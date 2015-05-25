South Korean president accepts prime minister's resignation over bribery scandal

next Image 1 of 3

South Korea's president has accepted the resignation of her prime minister because of a bribery scandal.

Prime Minster Lee Wan Koo offered to quit last week, two months after taking the country's No. 2 post. He was at the heart of a corruption scandal involving a dead businessman and other high-profile figures.

Businessman Sung Wan-jong said before committing suicide this month that he gave 30 million won ($27,390) to Lee in 2013. Lee has denied the allegation.

President Park Geun-hye's office said Monday she accepted Lee's resignation but gave no further details.

Lee's office confirmed his departure, saying he left his office after making a farewell speech.

Executive power in South Korea is concentered in the president, but the prime minister leads the government if the president becomes incapacitated.