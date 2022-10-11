Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

School closures return to China as COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai

Shanghai is imposing mandatory twice-a-week testing for its 25 million residents

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Media top headlines October 11 Video

Media top headlines October 11

In media news today, a CNN guest accuses the GOP of trying to 'dump anthrax in the water supply' over debt ceiling fight, McAuliffe gets pressed to define critical race theory and more

China is looking back toward school closures and other lockdown measures as new COVID-19 outbreaks emerge in Shanghai and other megacities.

Chinese citizens have chaffed under strict lockdown measures throughout the pandemic, with tens of millions still under stringent measures in early September. Shanghai, Shenzen and other major cities are increasing mandatory testing in addition to closing entertainment venues and schools, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Shanghai is requiring all 16 of its districts to undergo mandatory testing twice a week until November 10. The city has 25 million residents.

The resurgence of COVID cases in major cities comes nearly a month after Chinese citizens expressed outrage at the regime's continued relocation programs for those who test positive.

DEADLY 6.8 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE SHAKES SOUTHWEST CHINA

A worker sprays disinfectant around the shuttered Huaqiangbei Electronics Market following the coronavirus outbreak in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on Sept. 3, 2022. China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays. 

A worker sprays disinfectant around the shuttered Huaqiangbei Electronics Market following the coronavirus outbreak in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on Sept. 3, 2022. China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.  ((Chinatopix Via AP))

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical workers transfer patients to safe area at Renmin Hospital of Shimian County in Ya'an City, in the aftermath of an earthquake in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Monday Sept. 5, 2022.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical workers transfer patients to safe area at Renmin Hospital of Shimian County in Ya'an City, in the aftermath of an earthquake in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua via AP)

CHINA CITY OF CHENGDU ON COVID LOCKDOWN AMID SPIKE

Chinese authorities relocate confirmed cases to COVID-19 camps as part of its "Zero COVID" policy, typically via busses. One such bus crashed on a mountain road in September, killing 27 people and injuring 20 more.

The bus crash quickly spiked to the number one trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform before being buried by censors.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at the site of a temporary hospital being constructed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Friday,  April 8, 2022. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at the site of a temporary hospital being constructed at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Friday,  April 8, 2022. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP)

Local police announced news of the crash, which garnered 12,000 shares on social media. Nevertheless, Censors soon kicked in due to the backlash against China's COVID-19 policies, and the crash was removed from the list of trending topics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The World Health Organization has described China's Zero-COVID policy as "unsustainable," saying recent variants of the virus are too contagious for quarantine policies to succeed.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics.

Anders worked as a White House correspondent for the Daily Caller before joining Fox News Digital in 2022. There, he covered the opening months of former President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout of the 2020 election.

Since joining Fox, he has covered national politics extensively, including the 2022 midterm elections and President Biden's efforts to counter global adversaries like Russia and China.

Anders also covers major breaking news events, such as the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders