Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southwest China

The earthquake hit Sichuan, which sits where tectonic plates meet and is regularly hit by earthquakes

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least seven people were killed after a strong earthquake hit southwestern China on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking residents in a major city that was under lockdown, state media reported.

The 6.8 magnitude quake hit a mountainous area in Luding county in Sichuan province shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Earthquakes are fairly common in the area of Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau where tectonic plates meet. At least four people were killed in two earthquakes in June.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Sichuan province back in 2019.

CHINA HAS REPEATEDLY SIMULATED ATTACKS ON US WARSHIPS, TAIWAN WARNS

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. 

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in Luding County of southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.  (Xinhua via AP)

Monday's quake damaged homes, triggered landslides and knocked out power. 

The quake was felt 125 miles away in the provincial capital, Chengdu, where a COVID-19 outbreak has restricted most of its 21 million residents to their compounds under China’s strict "zero-COVID" policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 6.6 for Monday’s quake. Measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report. 

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.