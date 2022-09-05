Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Millions in China under COVID lockdown restrictions

China cities are conducting new rounds of COVID testing amid restrictions.

By Julia Musto | Fox News
China's city of Shenzhen said it would implement COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. 

This comes as Chengdu eased its lockdown for its 21 million residents, announcing the extension of curbs. 

Across China, 65 million citizens in more than 30 cities have been placed under stringent measures, according to the Chinese business magazine Caixin.

Shenzhen officials vowed to "marshal all available resources, mobilize all forces, and take all possible measures" to stop the outbreaks. 

DEADLY 6.8 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE SHAKES SOUTHWEST CHINA

    A worker sprays disinfectant around the shuttered Huaqiangbei Electronics Market following the coronavirus outbreak in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on Sept. 3, 2022. China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.  (Chinatopix Via AP)

    A cleaner walks by the shuttered Huaqiangbei Electronics Market following the coronavirus outbreak in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on Sept. 3, 2022.  (Chinatopix Via AP)

    A woman wearing a face mask walks by a shuttered shop at the Huaqiangbei Electronics Market following the coronavirus outbreak in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on Sept. 3, 2022.  (Chinatopix Via AP)

The city of 18 million announced a new round of testing, classifying areas based on the risk of infection.

Some restrictions will lift in places where transmission is low.

Chengdu said the southwestern city will keep curbs, conducting testing through Wednesday.

CHINA CITY OF CHENGDU ON COVID LOCKDOWN AMID SPIKE

    People wearing face masks walk by a flower-decorated clock in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

    A worker wearing a face mask takes a nap outside a fresh market in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

    A woman pulls up her mask to get her routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

In Xinjin District and Qionglai City, where the lockdown has been lifted, indoor dining will be banned while public activities will remain restricted.

Schools remain shuttered with all classes online.

China officials are discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays

According to the National Health Commission, China recorded 1,552 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.