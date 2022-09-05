Millions in China under COVID lockdown restrictions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

China's city of Shenzhen said it would implement COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

This comes as Chengdu eased its lockdown for its 21 million residents, announcing the extension of curbs.

Across China, 65 million citizens in more than 30 cities have been placed under stringent measures, according to the Chinese business magazine Caixin.

Shenzhen officials vowed to "marshal all available resources, mobilize all forces, and take all possible measures" to stop the outbreaks.

The city of 18 million announced a new round of testing, classifying areas based on the risk of infection.

Some restrictions will lift in places where transmission is low.

Chengdu said the southwestern city will keep curbs, conducting testing through Wednesday.

In Xinjin District and Qionglai City, where the lockdown has been lifted, indoor dining will be banned while public activities will remain restricted.

Schools remain shuttered with all classes online.

China officials are discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays

According to the National Health Commission, China recorded 1,552 new cases in the latest 24-hour period.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.