Rwanda protests French hospital's hiring of genocide convict

Rwanda is protesting the decision of a public hospital in France to hire a man who was convicted on genocide charges back home.

The Rwanda National Commission for the Fight against Genocide demands the prosecution in France or deportation to Rwanda of Charles Twagira.

The commission says Twagira has been hired by the Paul-Doumer hospital despite being found guilty in 2009 of crimes related to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and sentenced to life. Neither the hospital nor France's Foreign Ministry has commented.

The commission says in a statement that hiring Twagira trivializes the genocide. He is a former regional health director in Rwanda.

Relations between Rwanda and France are increasingly strained over Rwanda's accusations of French complicity in the genocide in which over 800,000 people were killed. France denies complicity.