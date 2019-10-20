Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS
Published

Russia dam collapse at gold mine kills at least 15, several unaccounted for

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

At least 15 people were killed after a dam at a gold mine in Siberia collapsed amid heavy rains and flooded two dormitories where workers were sleeping on Saturday, according to officials.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the incident happened around 6 a.m. near the village of Shchetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region, located about 2,100 miles east of Moscow.

The dam was not registered for use by Rostechnadzor, Russia's agency for technological and ecological oversight, the Interfax news agency cited the agency as saying.

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, the view after a dam burst at a small gold mine in Siberia.

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, the view after a dam burst at a small gold mine in Siberia. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

"The hydrotechnical structure was built in a makeshift way, as I surmise, in violation of all conceivable and inconceivable standards," said Yuri Lapshin, chairman of the Krasnoyarsk regional government, according to state news agency RIA-Novosti.

RUSSIA ACCUSES US OF TRYING TO ACCESS RESTRICTED MILITARY AREAS, SUGGESTS GIVING 'AMERICAN EMBASSY A MAP’

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a view after the collapse of dam during heavy rain occurred near the village of Shchetinkino, on Saturday.

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a view after the collapse of dam during heavy rain occurred near the village of Shchetinkino, on Saturday. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

At least 14 people were injured and 130 needed to be evacuated after the two dormitories were flooded, the Siberian Times reported.

At least 15 people are dead after a dam at a small Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers' dormitories on Saturday.

At least 15 people are dead after a dam at a small Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers' dormitories on Saturday. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

The emergencies ministry said that a "major" search-and-rescue operation was underway, with more than 200 rescuers and several helicopters dispatched to the area.

The Emergencies Ministry also said seven people were unaccounted for after the dam collapse, Russian news reports said. The regional health ministry said 16 people were injured.

The Emergencies Ministry also said seven people were unaccounted for after the dam collapse, Russian news reports said. The regional health ministry said 16 people were injured. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

Russian media reported the Emergencies Ministry also said seven people were unaccounted for after the incident.

TYPHOON HAGIBIS SWEPT AWAY FUKUSHIMA NUCLEAR DECONTAMINATION WASTE BAGS INTO RIVER

The country's Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal investigation on possible charges of violation of workplace safety regulations.

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a view after the dam collapse during heavy rain on Saturday.

In this image made from video provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a view after the dam collapse during heavy rain on Saturday. (Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP))

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rescue workers suspended their search for survivors after nightfall, but were to resume at the site on Sunday. About 80 people were believed to be living in the dormitories at the time of the dam collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed