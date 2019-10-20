Russia dam collapse at gold mine kills at least 15, several unaccounted for

At least 15 people were killed after a dam at a gold mine in Siberia collapsed amid heavy rains and flooded two dormitories where workers were sleeping on Saturday, according to officials.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the incident happened around 6 a.m. near the village of Shchetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region, located about 2,100 miles east of Moscow.

The dam was not registered for use by Rostechnadzor, Russia's agency for technological and ecological oversight, the Interfax news agency cited the agency as saying.

"The hydrotechnical structure was built in a makeshift way, as I surmise, in violation of all conceivable and inconceivable standards," said Yuri Lapshin, chairman of the Krasnoyarsk regional government, according to state news agency RIA-Novosti.

At least 14 people were injured and 130 needed to be evacuated after the two dormitories were flooded, the Siberian Times reported.

The emergencies ministry said that a "major" search-and-rescue operation was underway, with more than 200 rescuers and several helicopters dispatched to the area.

Russian media reported the Emergencies Ministry also said seven people were unaccounted for after the incident.

The country's Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal investigation on possible charges of violation of workplace safety regulations.

Rescue workers suspended their search for survivors after nightfall, but were to resume at the site on Sunday. About 80 people were believed to be living in the dormitories at the time of the dam collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.