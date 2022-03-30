Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russian forces shell Red Cross warehouse in Mariupol

The warehouse had been emptied of all supplies as of March 15

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
International Red Cross stresses need for aid in Mariupol Video

International Red Cross stresses need for aid in Mariupol

Jason Strazuso of the International Committee of the Red Cross joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces have shelled an empty Red Cross building in Mariupol, Ukraine, twice, according to the humanitarian aid organization and satellite imagery.

The Red Cross confirmed a satellite photo circulating online Wednesday showing an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warehouse in Mariupol with large holes through its roof, which displayed the red and white Red Cross symbols. 

Satellite imagery shows the northern side of the building was first struck sometime between March 19-22. The southern side of the warehouse was hit again on sometime between March 23-26.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

ICRC's Alyona Synenko, who is based in Kyiv, said the warehouse had been emptied of all supplies, such as medical equipment and other humanitarian aid, as of March 15.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

An ICRC team had distributed all the aid in the warehouse to those sheltering in place in Mariupol by March 15. The team has not been on the ground there since.

  • Ukrainian woman on a wheelchair evacuated from Lviv by Italian Red Cross arrives to Rome, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. About 80 frail people including children, elderly and disabled were evacuated from Lutsk, Kharhiv and Kiev by the Italian Red Cross in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 3

    Ukrainian woman on a wheelchair evacuated from Lviv by Italian Red Cross arrives to Rome, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

  • Ukrainian refugees evacuated from Lviv receive hot meals brought by Italian Red Cross volunteers, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. About 80 frail people including children, elderly and disabled were evacuated from Lutsk, Kharhiv and Kiev by the Italian Red Cross in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 3

    Ukrainian refugees evacuated from Lviv receive hot meals brought by Italian Red Cross volunteers, on March 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said called the incident "another war crime" by Russia in a Wednesday Facebook post.

"Until now, the only ones who shelled buildings and vehicles marked with red crosses were the troops of Hitler's Germany," she wrote. "I call on the world community to condemn the barbaric actions of the occupying country in shelling the ICRC building and to take measures to end the bloody war on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear whether any Mariupol residents were sheltering in the emptied building at the time of the attack. The organization did not have a casualty count as of Wednesday afternoon.

Russian forces have devastated Mariupol, a strategically located port city along the Black Sea near Crimea, since Russian President Vladimir Putin began invading the country on Feb. 24. Residents of Mariupol have been left without electricity, gas, food, water, internet and cellphone service. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.