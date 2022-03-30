Russia claims little accomplished in peace talks with Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia on Wednesday said there was little progress in the way of a breakthrough during peace talks with Ukraine as it continues its deadly campaign on its neighbor.

"We cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, first reported Radio Free Europe.

Speaking from Moscow, Peskov apparently welcomed the written demands presented by Kyiv but said "there is a lot of work to be done."

Negotiations with Ukraine adjourned Tuesday following talks in Turkey with both sides acknowledging they will take the discussions back to their respective governments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out a series of demands he wanted from Ukraine in order to establish a cease-fire.

The Kremlin has called on Ukraine to pledge not to join the 30 member-NATO alliance along with disarmament, but other demands relating to Ukraine’s territorial integrity remain ambiguous.

Peskov reportedly "bristled" at questions regarding Ukraine’s calls for consultations on Crimea’s status – which Russia has illegally occupied since 2014.

The Kremlin’s spokesman then claimed the occupied territory is a part of Russia and therefore up to Moscow to decide how to act on.

Ukraine has not only pledged to forego military force during the 15-year period to resolve the "Crimean issues," but said it would also accept Putin’s demands not to join NATO.

Kyiv also said that it would agree not to house foreign troops within its borders, but Ukrainian negotiators also made their own security demands clear.

Head of Ukraine’s delegation and negotiating team David Arakhamia said Kyiv will seek its own security guarantees to ensure it cannot again be attacked without a greater international response.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for the U.S. and NATO to instate a no-fly zone – a request that has been flatly rejected over concerns that the military involvement it would require could spark a global war.

Kyiv has called for the establishment of an "international mechanism" signed by the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including the U.S., U.K., France, China and Russia, who would agree to defend Ukraine should it be attacked in the future.

Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel have also been called on to act as guarantors.

The guarantors would be legally bound to provide military assistance in the form of "armaments and the closure of the skies."

Peace negotiations are expected to last weeks while Russia continues to attack Ukraine cities with a barrage of missile fire.