Russia
Published

Russia claims little accomplished in peace talks with Ukraine

Ukraine makes demands for its own security guarantees in peace talks with Russia

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Russia on Wednesday said there was little progress in the way of a breakthrough during peace talks with Ukraine as it continues its deadly campaign on its neighbor.

"We cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, first reported Radio Free Europe.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov looks on during the annual press conference of President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov looks on during the annual press conference of President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

US WARY OF RUSSIA PULLBACK ANNOUNCEMENT, WARNS AGAINST ANNEXING EASTERN UKRAINE

Speaking from Moscow, Peskov apparently welcomed the written demands presented by Kyiv but said "there is a lot of work to be done."

Negotiations with Ukraine adjourned Tuesday following talks in Turkey with both sides acknowledging they will take the discussions back to their respective governments. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out a series of demands he wanted from Ukraine in order to establish a cease-fire. 

The Kremlin has called on Ukraine to pledge not to join the 30 member-NATO alliance along with disarmament, but other demands relating to Ukraine’s territorial integrity remain ambiguous.

Peskov reportedly "bristled" at questions regarding Ukraine’s calls for consultations on Crimea’s status – which Russia has illegally occupied since 2014. 

The Kremlin’s spokesman then claimed the occupied territory is a part of Russia and therefore up to Moscow to decide how to act on. 

Ukraine has not only pledged to forego military force during the 15-year period to resolve the "Crimean issues," but said it would also accept Putin’s demands not to join NATO. 

Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service on Wednesday. 

Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service on Wednesday.  ( Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTER)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Kyiv also said that it would agree not to house foreign troops within its borders, but Ukrainian negotiators also made their own security demands clear.

Head of Ukraine’s delegation and negotiating team David Arakhamia said Kyiv will seek its own security guarantees to ensure it cannot again be attacked without a greater international response.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for the U.S. and NATO to instate a no-fly zone – a request that has been flatly rejected over concerns that the military involvement it would require could spark a global war.  

Kyiv has called for the establishment of an "international mechanism" signed by the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including the U.S., U.K., France, China and Russia, who would agree to defend Ukraine should it be attacked in the future. 

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. 

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.  (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel have also been called on to act as guarantors.  

The guarantors would be legally bound to provide military assistance in the form of "armaments and the closure of the skies."

Peace negotiations are expected to last weeks while Russia continues to attack Ukraine cities with a barrage of missile fire.