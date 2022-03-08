Expand / Collapse search
FOX Corp donates $1 million to the American Red Cross for Ukraine relief efforts

Donations to the American Red Cross’ Ukraine relief efforts through FOX Giving will be double matched up to USD $1,000 per employee

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
FOX Corporation is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to support its mission to provide aid and resources, including water, medical supplies, housing support and more to those in Ukraine affected by the deadly and escalating Russian invasion, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to witness the horrific devastation and humanitarian crisis occurring in Ukraine," Murdoch wrote in a letter to employees. "Scenes of families fleeing from their homes and the loss of innocent lives are difficult to watch and beyond tragic." 

For those interested in joining FOX's efforts, donations to the American Red Cross’ Ukraine relief efforts through FOX Giving will be double-matched up to USD $1,000 per employee. They can scan the QR code below.

Scan here to donate to Red Cross Ukraine relief efforts. (Fox News)

"In the midst of this conflict, our teams from FOX News are again demonstrating why they are the best in the business, as they bravely work to provide wall-to-wall coverage of these events as they unfold. We know, in part from their reporting, that there are many heroes working for good during this crisis and our Company will support relief efforts where they are sorely needed," Murdoch continued, before announcing FOX's $1 million donation.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 shortly after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognize the independence of separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and described the Ukrainian government as illegitimate.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. 

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.  ((AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has remained in Ukraine to help defend his homeland, requested more lethal aid from the U.S. last week in a meeting with American lawmakers, and has asked U.S. leaders and NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

The fighting is getting "a lot" closer to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, FOX News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said Monday night on "Hannity."

