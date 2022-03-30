Ukraine goes on the offensive, talks turn to nuclear issues: LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainian forces have damaged Russian border villages, according to Russian sources. In exchange for neutrality, Ukrainian negotiators are asking that nuclear powers pledge to support them if they are attacked.
incoming update…
Ukraine is seeking concrete security guarantees during peace negations in Turkey, including promises of military assistance during a future conflict from the world's "leading armies," including those with nuclear weapons, in exchange for adopting neutral status.
"The Treaty on Security Guarantees essentially assumes, not in theory, but in practice, to obtain an effective instrument for protecting our territory and sovereignty," Mihailo Podolyuak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said of the talks. "The guarantor countries become, so to speak, the leading armies of the world, including those with a nuclear component, which take on specific legal obligations — to intervene in any conflict on the territory of Ukraine, to immediately supply weapons."
Read more: Ukraine seeks deal guaranteeing armies with 'nuclear component' will intervene if it is attacked again
Humanitarian mission to Mariupol not possible "at this stage," France said.
French President Emmanuel Macron asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to open a corridor from Mariupol making humanitarian aid tenable, but he didn’t receive a positive answer, according to a report.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed caution during his nightly address.
"The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive. But these signals do not drown out the ruptures of Russian shells," he said after 34 days of warring with Russia.
Russian media acknowledged Tuesday that two border villages had to be evacuated because of shelling from Ukraine, one of the first signs that Ukraine has begun to take the fight across the border and into Russia.
Interfax, a Russian government controlled publication, reported that a possible shell from Ukraine exploded in the village of Zhuravlyovka, resulting in some injuries and a home being destroyed.
The shelling forced evacuations of Zhuravlyovka and nearby Niekhoteyevka to the Russian town of Belgorod, displacing about 180 people.
The report indicated that the explosion was not an accident, though it did not confirm that the explosion was due to hostile fire from Ukraine.
RIA Novsti, another Russian publication friendly to the Kremlin, also reported on an explosion near the two towns that injured four, people saying the attack originated from Ukraine.
Fox News cannot independently verify the reported attacks within Russia, though the reports are originating from Russian media outlets.
Click here for Tuesday's live coverage.
Live Coverage begins here