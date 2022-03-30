Ukraine goes on the offensive, talks turn to nuclear issues: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine is seeking concrete security guarantees during peace negations in Turkey, including promises of military assistance during a future conflict from the world's "leading armies," including those with nuclear weapons, in exchange for adopting neutral status.

"The Treaty on Security Guarantees essentially assumes, not in theory, but in practice, to obtain an effective instrument for protecting our territory and sovereignty," Mihailo Podolyuak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said of the talks. "The guarantor countries become, so to speak, the leading armies of the world, including those with a nuclear component, which take on specific legal obligations — to intervene in any conflict on the territory of Ukraine, to immediately supply weapons."

Read more: Ukraine seeks deal guaranteeing armies with 'nuclear component' will intervene if it is attacked again