Red Cross confirms remains of three hostages return to Israel ‘for the first time’ as families await answers

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed Thursday it facilitated the transfer of three bodies to Israeli authorities "at the request and with the approval of the parties," marking the first such return since fighting resumed.

The organization said it acted in its role as a neutral intermediary and emphasized that identification of the remains will be carried out by Israeli authorities. The ICRC "does not take part in locating the remains," it said.

The humanitarian group added that its involvement was limited to facilitating the transfer and reiterated that, under international humanitarian law, it is the responsibility of the parties to search for, collect and return the dead.

The transfer marks a rare instance of coordination between the sides since hostilities resumed earlier this month as humanitarian agencies continue to call for broader access to affected areas.

The ICRC has previously overseen similar exchanges in conflicts involving Israel and armed groups in Gaza and Lebanon, typically serving only as an intermediary to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law.

"The parties must act to ensure their return to their families," the ICRC said, adding it can fulfill its neutral role "only through cooperation from all relevant parties and within the framework of the current agreement."

Israeli officials have not yet released details about the identities of the deceased or the circumstances of the transfer.

The ICRC’s involvement in body transfers dates back decades, often serving as one of the few remaining channels of communication between adversaries during times of active conflict.