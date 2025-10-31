Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Red Cross confirms remains of three hostages return to Israel ‘for the first time’ as families await answers

ICRC confirms it transferred three bodies to Israeli authorities as neutral intermediary

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Hamas reportedly staging the discovery of bodies as hostage families remain desperate Video

Hamas reportedly staging the discovery of bodies as hostage families remain desperate

Orna and Ronen Neutra, whose son's body is still in Hamas' captivity, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to issue a plea of urgency as they anxiously await the release of his remains. 

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed Thursday it facilitated the transfer of three bodies to Israeli authorities "at the request and with the approval of the parties," marking the first such return since fighting resumed.

The organization said it acted in its role as a neutral intermediary and emphasized that identification of the remains will be carried out by Israeli authorities. The ICRC "does not take part in locating the remains," it said.

The humanitarian group added that its involvement was limited to facilitating the transfer and reiterated that, under international humanitarian law, it is the responsibility of the parties to search for, collect and return the dead.

The transfer marks a rare instance of coordination between the sides since hostilities resumed earlier this month as humanitarian agencies continue to call for broader access to affected areas.

RED CROSS TO RECEIVE 'SEVERAL COFFINS OF DECEASED HOSTAGES' IN GAZA STRIP, IDF SAYS

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) trucks driving

Hamas handed over the bodies of two more Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross officials to be transferred into Israel through the Kissufim border crossing in the central Gaza Strip Oct. 21, 2025.  (Alaa Y. M. Abumohsen/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The ICRC has previously overseen similar exchanges in conflicts involving Israel and armed groups in Gaza and Lebanon, typically serving only as an intermediary to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law.

"The parties must act to ensure their return to their families," the ICRC said, adding it can fulfill its neutral role "only through cooperation from all relevant parties and within the framework of the current agreement."

ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES ANNOUNCES RESUMPTION OF CEASEFIRE FOLLOWING STRIKES

Israeli soldiers

Israeli soldiers stand near their tanks along the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel Oct. 10, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Israeli officials have not yet released details about the identities of the deceased or the circumstances of the transfer.

Protesters in Tel Aviv hold sign reading "President Trump Bring the Last Hostages Home"

A drone view shows participants holding a large banner during a rally held by hostage families and supporters at Hostages Square to demand the immediate release of the bodies of the deceased hostages who were kidnapped in the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2025.  (Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters)

The ICRC’s involvement in body transfers dates back decades, often serving as one of the few remaining channels of communication between adversaries during times of active conflict.

