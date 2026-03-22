Authorities share update on circumstances around missing college student Jimmy Gracey's death

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An autopsy of the body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student who disappeared last week while on spring break in Barcelona shows he likely died from an accidental drowning, according to a preliminary report filed by local police.

The body of James "Jimmy" Gracey, whose disappearance in the wee hours last Tuesday set off a frantic search, by Catalan police forces, was found floating in the Mediterranean Sea days later. The report police filed with a local judge found no signs of foul play, but final results will be available on Thursday, according to Spanish newspaper El Periódico.

The Elmhurst, Ill., native had been out with friends at a world-famous nightclub at the city’s Port Olímpic district, which flanks a promenade on sea.



A police spokesman told Fox News that Gracey’s phone had been found on an individual known to local authorities for past charges. The individual was ultimately determined to not have come into contact with Gracey and instead was charged with "illegal possession of another person’s belonging."

JIMMY GRACEY'S WALLET FOUND INTACT, BUT DRUGGING NOT RULED OUT IN DEATH OF ALABAMA STUDENT IN BARCELONA

On Thursday, Gracey’s wallet was found floating in the water. Police finally recovered Gracey’s body from the water near the nightclub where he had been on Friday afternoon.

POLICE CALL JIMMY GRACEY'S DEATH AN ACCIDENT AFTER VANISHING ON SPRING BREAK IN BARCELONA, AUTOPSY PERFORMED

According to the newspaper, security camera footage shows Gracey walking by himself onto a dock near the Shoko club and falling in the water.

The preliminary autopsy report points to drowning as the cause of death with multiple injuries to the body consistent with repeated hitting against breakwater rocks, possibly during a swell.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT JAMES GRACEY DISAPPEARS IN BARCELONA AFTER VISITING FRIENDS STUDYING ABROAD

The police spokesman told Fox News that the investigation is ongoing and that their first line of investigation is accidental death. He noted that Gracey’s wallet was found intact with money, credit cards and documents, which lessen the likelihood of foul play.. They also confirmed the preliminary autopsy report did not indicate Jimmy suffered injuries prior to drowning.

Fox News is still waiting on confirmation of Spanish media claims and on whether Gracey’s body was found with his gold chain and rhinestone cross.

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A Hungarian tourist reported being robbed of her gold necklace in the same area where Jimmy was last seen alive the night before the American student went missing.