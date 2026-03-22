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Authorities share update on circumstances around missing college student Jimmy Gracey's death

Preliminary report of autopsy points to accidental death by drowning and injuries consistent with hitting breakwater rocks

By Solly Boussidan Fox News
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University of Alabama student James Gracey's body found in Barcelona Video

University of Alabama student James Gracey's body found in Barcelona

The body of University of Alabama student James Gracey was found in Barcelona after he went missing during spring break. International private investigator Jay J. Armes III discusses the police investigation.

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An autopsy of the body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student who disappeared last week while on spring break in Barcelona shows he likely died from an accidental drowning, according to a preliminary report filed by local police.

The body of James "Jimmy" Gracey, whose disappearance in the wee hours last  Tuesday set off a frantic search, by Catalan police forces, was found floating in the Mediterranean Sea days later. The report police filed with a local judge found no signs of foul play, but final results will be available on Thursday, according to Spanish newspaper El Periódico.

The Elmhurst, Ill., native had been out with friends at a world-famous nightclub at the city’s Port Olímpic district, which flanks a promenade on sea. 

A police spokesman told Fox News that Gracey’s phone had been found on an individual known to local authorities for past charges. The individual was ultimately determined to not have come into contact with Gracey and instead was charged with "illegal possession of another person’s belonging."

JIMMY GRACEY'S WALLET FOUND INTACT, BUT DRUGGING NOT RULED OUT IN DEATH OF ALABAMA STUDENT IN BARCELONA

An image of Jimmy Gracey in a Crimson Tide football jersey inset over police in Barcelona retrieving his body from the water of Port Olimpic

University of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey, 20, was found dead in Spanish waters after going missing on Tuesday. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital, Gracey family)

On Thursday, Gracey’s wallet was found floating in the water. Police finally recovered Gracey’s body from the water near the nightclub where he had been on Friday afternoon.

POLICE CALL JIMMY GRACEY'S DEATH AN ACCIDENT AFTER VANISHING ON SPRING BREAK IN BARCELONA, AUTOPSY PERFORMED

Young people queue to enter the Shoko nightclub

Gracey, 20, was last seen at the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona, Spain, on March 17 during a trip overseas to visit friends during spring break. (Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

According to the newspaper, security camera footage shows Gracey walking by himself onto a dock near the Shoko club and falling in the water

The preliminary autopsy report points to drowning as the cause of death with multiple injuries to the body consistent with repeated hitting against breakwater rocks, possibly during a swell.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT JAMES GRACEY DISAPPEARS IN BARCELONA AFTER VISITING FRIENDS STUDYING ABROAD

Catalan police divers searching for Alabama student James Gracey in the water near the shoreline and marina.

Mossos d’Esquadra’s first line of investigation is reportedly accidental death. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

The police spokesman told Fox News that the investigation is ongoing and that their first line of investigation is accidental death. He noted that Gracey’s wallet was found intact with money, credit cards and documents, which lessen the likelihood of foul play.. They also confirmed the preliminary autopsy report did not indicate Jimmy suffered injuries prior to drowning. 

Fox News is still waiting on confirmation of Spanish media claims and on whether Gracey’s body was found with his gold chain and rhinestone cross. 

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A Hungarian tourist reported being robbed of her gold necklace in the same area where Jimmy was last seen alive the night before the American student went missing.

Solly Boussidan is an international journalist covering Latin America for Fox News Digital. He has previously covered international affairs, war, finance and travel for several U.S. and international outlets. He is currently based in Brazil.

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