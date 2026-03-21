Iranian man, Romanian woman charged after allegedly trying to enter UK nuclear missile base, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Iranian man and a Romanian woman have now been charged after allegedly unsuccessfully attempting to enter a nuclear missile base in Scotland this week, Police Scotland announced Saturday.

The agency said around 5 p.m. on Thursday, "we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde."

"A 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, March 23," Police Scotland said. "Enquiries are ongoing."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Police Scotland for further comment.

IRANIAN MAN, SECOND PERSON ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO ENTER UK NUCLEAR MISSILE BASE

Citing the Times, the Telegraph newspaper reported that the suspects were turned away from the base because they lacked the correct passes and were later arrested nearby for allegedly "acting suspiciously in the vicinity."

HM Naval Base Clyde — commonly known as Faslane — is considered the primary base for the United Kingdom's missile fleet.

The Royal Navy says the base is home "to the core of the Submarine Service, including the nation's nuclear deterrent, and the new generation of hunter-killer submarines."

TRUMP WARNS OF IRANIAN 'SLEEPER CELLS' AS CANADA ACCUSED OF HARBORING REGIME OPERATIVES

The U.K. Parliament says the Royal Navy currently operates a fleet of nine submarines, with the entire fleet based at HM Naval Base Clyde.

"Five of those are conventionally-armed nuclear-powered attack submarines of the Astute class. A further four are ballistic missiles submarines (SSBN) of the Vanguard class that comprise the UK’s submarine-based nuclear deterrent," it added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A Royal Navy spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday, "Police Scotland have arrested two people who unsuccessfully attempted to enter HM Naval Base Clyde on Thursday 19 March. As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further."