Australian PM heckled at mosque, called 'putrid dog' by protestors

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was chased out of the country's largest mosque Friday as Muslims in attendance voiced anger over his stance on the Israeli war against Hamas.

Albanese was called several names, including a "putrid dog" and a genocide supporter," referencing the deaths of Palestinian in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack in Israel, The Telegraph reported.

Video footage showed the prime minister standing alongside Tony Burke, the home affairs minister, at the Lakemba Mosque in Sydney as the community marked Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

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"Why is he in here? Get him out of here!" some shouted.

Albanese and his Left Labor government have drawn criticism for its support of a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's right to defend itself.

During the commotion, Gamel Kheir, the mosque’s secretary, pleaded for calm.

"Respect the place you’re in," he said. "We must engage and have frank and open dialogue with our political leaders, and not shy away and be reclusive."

"You called him honorable. He’s responsible for the deaths of one million people, one million of our brothers and sisters," one person reportedly shouted.

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Albanese was taken into an office inside the mosque by security before he was taken out of the building and into his motorcade.

As he was leaving, cries of "shame on you" and the slur "Alba-tizi" – a derogatory Arabic play on his surname, referencing buttocks, were shouted.

"He wants to come here after shaking hands with the president of Israel, who’s got blood on his hands," said one person who confronted the prime minister. "To come here and act like nothing has happened is a disgrace."

Albanese posted photos on X showing him smiling and shaking hands with attendees.

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"Overwhelmingly, the reception was incredibly positive," he told reporters of his visit. "I walked through the crowd to the mosque, and not a single person heckled. There were a couple of hecklers inside – they were dealt with.

"Contrary to what’s been suggested, no one was rushed out," he added. "We just sat there … it was dealt with by the community themselves because overwhelmingly they did not want that to occur."