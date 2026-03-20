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Australia

Australian PM heckled at mosque, called 'putrid dog' by protestors

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced a hostile reception at Sydney’s Lakemba Mosque during Eid celebrations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Australian PM Albanese heckled during visit to mosque Video

Australian PM Albanese heckled during visit to mosque

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced a hostile reception during a visit to the country's largest mosque. (AuBC via APTN)

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was chased out of the country's largest mosque Friday as Muslims in attendance voiced anger over his stance on the Israeli war against Hamas. 

Albanese was called several names, including a "putrid dog" and a genocide supporter," referencing the deaths of Palestinian in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack in Israel, The Telegraph reported.  

Video footage showed the prime minister standing alongside Tony Burke, the home affairs minister, at the Lakemba Mosque in Sydney as the community marked Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled out of a mosque in Sydney during a visit on Friday.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaves Lakemba Mosque after a visit for Eid al-Fitr in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2026. (Hollie Adams; Reuters)

"Why is he in here? Get him out of here!" some shouted. 

Albanese and his Left Labor government have drawn criticism for its support of a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's right to defend itself. 

During the commotion, Gamel Kheir, the mosque’s secretary, pleaded for calm. 

"Respect the place you’re in," he said. "We must engage and have frank and open dialogue with our political leaders, and not shy away and be reclusive."

"You called him honorable. He’s responsible for the deaths of one million people, one million of our brothers and sisters," one person reportedly shouted. 

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Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled out of a mosque in Sydney during a visit on Friday. (AuBC via APTN)

Albanese was taken into an office inside the mosque by security before he was taken out of the building and into his motorcade. 

As he was leaving, cries of "shame on you" and the slur "Alba-tizi" – a derogatory Arabic play on his surname, referencing buttocks, were shouted. 

"He wants to come here after shaking hands with the president of Israel, who’s got blood on his hands," said one person who confronted the prime minister. "To come here and act like nothing has happened is a disgrace."

Albanese posted photos on X showing him smiling and shaking hands with attendees.

A man standing and pointing a finger at Albanese

Attendees heckled Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to a mosque on Friday, March 20, 2026. (AuBC via APTN)

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"Overwhelmingly, the reception was incredibly positive," he told reporters of his visit. "I walked through the crowd to the mosque, and not a single person heckled. There were a couple of hecklers inside – they were dealt with.

"Contrary to what’s been suggested, no one was rushed out," he added. "We just sat there … it was dealt with by the community themselves because overwhelmingly they did not want that to occur."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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