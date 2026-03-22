Iran chokes Strait of Hormuz with reported $2M tanker toll, regime threatens global oil supply

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The Iranian regime is charging some tankers $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to further its control over the global shipping choke point, according to reports.

Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi told state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Sunday that the massive toll marks the start of a new approach to controlling the waterway, Iran International reported.

"Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran’s strength," Boroujerdi said during a television program cited by Iranian media.

The member of parliament’s national security committee also said the measure has already been implemented and reflects what he called a new "sovereign regime" in the strait after decades, the outlet said.

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"Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Boroujerdi’s comments came after President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the United States could target Iran’s power infrastructure if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours.

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"If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump said in a post shared on Truth Social.

The strait is "open to everyone" except Iran’s adversaries, Tehran’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization, Ali Mousavi, also told the Mehr News Agency on Sunday, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also set out Iran’s policy on X.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil," he said.

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According to Lloyds List, Iran has set up a de facto ‘safe’ shipping passage in the Strait of Hormuz and is offering vetted tankers passage in exchange for approval — and in "at least one case, a reported $2m payment," it said.

Several governments, including China, India, Pakistan, Malaysia and Iraq are in talks with Tehran over ship transit, as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard sets up a new system to register "approved" vessels for safe passage, the outlet reported.

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Maritime intelligence firm Windward AI reported Sunday that Strait of Hormuz traffic was "near collapse", with only "16 AIS-visible crossings recorded over the past seven days."

Transit is controlled increasingly stringently, with vessels rerouting via Iran's territorial waters, the firm said, noting that Gulf energy exports continue to decline, with crude and LPG flows at recent lows.

"Iranian exports remain active, supported by alternative routing and sustained on-water volumes," Windward said.

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The strait normally handles about 20 million barrels of oil per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade. The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.

Russian crude volumes remain elevated, reinforcing continued reliance on maritime energy transport, Windward said.