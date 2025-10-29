Israel Defense Forces announces resumption of ceasefire following strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that the ceasefire is being resumed in the wake of Israeli military strikes.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas’ violations," the IDF noted in a Wednesday post on X.

"As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organizations operating in Gaza. The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the strikes.

The office of the prime minister noted in a statement on Tuesday that, "Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip."

During a press conference on Wednesday, an Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said that Hamas killed a soldier on Tuesday, noting that the deceased man was "an Israeli American citizen."

The Israel Foreign Ministry noted in a Wednesday post on X, "We mourn the loss of Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum, 37, a soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps in the Gaza Division, who fell in combat in southern Gaza."

"Yesterday, Hamas terrorists were filmed removing body remains from a prepared structure and re-burying them nearby, before summoning Red Cross representatives to stage a false ‘discovery’ for photographers," the IDF also wrote on X in a Tuesday post that included video footage.

The Israel Foreign Ministry spokesperson highlighted that incident during the press conference on Wednesday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross issued a statement condemning the "staged" spectacle.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of a video pertaining to the recovery of a deceased person in Gaza. At the request of Hamas, the ICRC accepted to be present in good faith in its role as a neutral intermediary between the parties," the ICRC noted in the Tuesday statement.

"The ICRC team at this location were not aware that a deceased person had been placed there prior to their arrival, as seen in the footage," the ICRC explained. "Our team only observed what appeared to be the recovery of remains without prior knowledge of the circumstances leading up to it. It is unacceptable that a fake recovery was staged, when so much depends on this agreement being upheld and when so many families are still anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones."