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Greenland

Denmark secretly prepared to blow up Greenland's runways to stop U.S. aircraft: report

Danish broadcaster DR, citing 12 high-level sources, says troops deployed in January with explosives as Trump pushed to take control of Greenland

By Emma Bussey Fox News
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US should get 'some benefit' from Greenland, Vance says Video

US should get 'some benefit' from Greenland, Vance says

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters at Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, about U.S. efforts surrounding Greenland.

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Denmark prepared to sabotage Greenland’s airstrips using explosives and flew in blood supplies amid fears of a potential U.S. invasion earlier this year, according to a new report by Danish public broadcaster DR.

The measures were said to be part of a contingency plan that included deploying troops to the island in January with explosives for possible runway demolition, aimed at preventing U.S. aircraft from landing, EuroNews said.

The measures were outlined in a Danish military operations order dated Jan. 13, which DR said it had reviewed.

RUSSIA, CHINA SQUEEZE US ARCTIC DEFENSE ZONE AS TRUMP EYES GREENLAND

A red-and-white flag waves on a pole against a cold Arctic sky in a coastal city.

The Greenlandic flag flies in Nuuk, Greenland, Jan. 20, 2026. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The preparations came as tensions escalated over President Donald Trump’s statement that the U.S. should control Greenland for national security reasons.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen repeatedly rejected Trump’s demands to acquire the island.

DR said it based its report on 12 sources within the highest levels of the Danish government and military, as well as sources among Denmark’s allies in France and Germany, the BBC said.

TRUMP’S GREENLAND PUSH DRIVES DANISH PM TO CALL EARLY ELECTION

Danish Troops Greenland

More Danish soldiers land at Nuuk airport, Greenland, Jan. 19, 2026.  (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS)

"When Trump says all the time that he wants to buy Greenland … we had to take all possible scenarios seriously," an unnamed Danish military official told DR.

Denmark and several European allies also deployed troops to Greenland under what was a NATO exercise called Arctic Endurance.

In reality, according to the sources cited by DR, the deployment was operational.

Soldiers arrived equipped not only with standard military gear but also with the medical supplies and the explosives, the report said.  France, Germany and Sweden also took part in the January deployment.

Despite the preparations, Danish authorities sought to avoid escalation with Washington.

Trump announced a vague "framework" agreement on Greenland with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Jan. 21, though details remain unclear.

TRUMP SENDING US MILITARY HOSPITAL SHIP TO GREENLAND TO 'TAKE CARE' OF SICK

Trump in Davos

President Donald Trump said from Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21 that the U.S. is the only nation that is able to control and secure Greenland.  (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At the World Economic forum in Davos Trump said: "I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland."

On March 17, the commander of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), Gen. Gregory Guillot, said, "We are working with Denmark through the Department of State to expand some of the authorities that are in the 1951 treaty to give increased access to different bases across Greenland."

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"As we look at the increasing threat and the strategic importance of Greenland. But everything that we're doing through NORTHCOM is through Greenland and through Denmark," he added at the House Armed Services hearing on U.S. military posture and national security challenges in North and South America.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

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