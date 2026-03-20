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Live possum discovered hiding among plush toys in an Australian airport gift shop

Staff at Hobart Airport in Tasmania safely removed the possum, which had curled up in a cubby with plush kangaroos and Tasmanian devils

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Possum hides among stuffed animals at Australian airport Video

Possum hides among stuffed animals at Australian airport

A live brushtail possum was seen this week curled up in a store cubby at Australia's Hobart Airport alongside stuffed toys. (Melissa Oddie)

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Someone was playing possum — or stuffed animal.

Among plush kangaroos, dingoes and Tasmanian devils ready to be bought by parents of antsy children, a live brushtail possum waited in a gift shop at an Australian airport this week.

The wild animal was first noticed by a shopper in the store on Wednesday, retail manager Liam Bloomfield of Hobart Airport in the state of Tasmania said.

"A passenger reported it to …. one of the staff members on shift who couldn’t quite believe what she was hearing," Bloomfield told The Associated Press. "She then called the (airport) management and said we’ve got a possum in the store."

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Possum in stuffed animal cubby

A live Australian brushtail possum sits on the display shelf at a terminal shop at Hobart Airport in Hobart, Australia, on Wednesday.  (Melissa Oddie via AP)

Staff at the airport were able to remove the animal without harming it.

"I’m imaging it saw some of the plush animals that were for sale on the shelf and it decided to make its home with those," Bloomfield joked of why the possum was hiding with the stuffed toys. "It wanted to blend in."

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Arribbals area at Hobart Airport

The arrivals area at Hobart Airport in Australia.  (Steve Bell/Getty Images)

"Can you spot the imposter?" the airport wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that showed the possum curled up in a cubby with its stuffed counterparts.

"This cheeky lost possum found a clever hiding place among the Aussie plushies in our retail store," the airport continued. "Luckily it was safely relocated out of the terminal area and the space was cleaned."

Passengers boarding at Hobart Airport

Passengers boarding a plane at Hobart Airport in Australia.  (William West/AFP via Getty Images)

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Bloomfield said the possum not only found a way into the airport but also their hearts.

"We’ll have a little shrine to the possum," he revealed, according to The Independent. "There will be a nice little photo; once it gets a name, we will put a nice little post in front of the store to make sure it’s remembered."

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