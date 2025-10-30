Expand / Collapse search
Red Cross to receive 'several coffins of deceased hostages' in Gaza Strip, IDF says

Israel has received the remains of 15 deceased hostages since Oct 13

Rachel Wolf
Israel announced Thursday that it had received information indicating that the Red Cross is on its way to a meeting point in the central Gaza Strip, "where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into its custody" from Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not specify exactly how many coffins were being handed over. There are currently 13 deceased hostages whose remains are still in Gaza, including two U.S. citizens, Itay Chen and Omer Neutra. So far, Israel has received the remains of 15 of the 28 deceased hostages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

