Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth II: Man arrested in queue to see coffin following 'disturbance'

Man tried to approach Queen Elizabeth's coffin

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
UK remembers Queen Elizabeth for her wit, smile and strength Video

UK remembers Queen Elizabeth for her wit, smile and strength

Fox News London-based correspondent Alex Hogan describes how Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered for 'her personality, her kindness and her laughter' on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to approach the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

Parliamentary authorities said the man tried to exit the queue where thousands of mourners stood, waiting 16 hours to view the coffin, and walk up to the coffin on its platform at Parliament's Westminster Hall. 

The Metropolitan Police force described the incident as a "disturbance" and said a man had been detained for a suspected public order offense.

The queen is lying in state, her casket draped in her Royal Standard and topped with a crown.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II: WILL PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ATTEND THE PRE-FUNERAL RECEPTION AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE?

Members of the public walk past Westminster Abbey, where the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London, Sept. 17, 2022.

Members of the public walk past Westminster Abbey, where the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London, Sept. 17, 2022. (Ben Stansall /AFP via Getty Images)

The public was first admitted to the hall Wednesday. 

Soccer star David Beckham waited more than 12 hours in the queue to pay his respects. 

On Friday, the wait time hit 24 hours.

Members of the public line up Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, near Tower Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday in London.

Members of the public line up Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, near Tower Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday in London. (James Manning/PA via AP)

On Friday, authorities temporarily stopped allowing more visitors join the end of the line.

King Charles III and Prince William made an impromptu visit to greet those waiting in line Saturday.

People gather to bring flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.  

People gather to bring flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.   (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The visitors continued to file into the hall, even as the king, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew stood vigil around the coffin for 15 minutes Friday night.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II BY THE NUMBERS: HER HATS, ANIMALS AND WEDDING TO PRINCE PHILIP

The queen's eight grandchildren were slated to stand vigil beside the coffin Saturday.

Prince William is now the heir to the throne.

The guard is changed while members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. 

The guard is changed while members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.  (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

The queen will lie in state until Monday morning. 

The coffin will then be transported to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden will be in attendance, as well as Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Following the service, the coffin will be taken to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.