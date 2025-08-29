Is Putin stringing Trump along to sidestep US sanctions while bombing Ukraine?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia isn’t backing off from attacking Ukraine and pummeled it with missiles and drones Thursday — just weeks after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, in an attempt to advance a peace deal.

The attack could be a signal Putin is utilizing diplomacy to buy himself more time to advance his goals and continue to attack Ukraine, all while avoiding secondary sanctions that the Trump administration has threatened to impose, according to experts.

The time to act is now, according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s subcommittee on cyber issues.

"Putin is stringing President Trump along and the added time is helping Russia to continue the bombing campaign against Ukrainian cities," Bacon said in a Friday statement to Fox News Digital. "The longer Trump refuses to impose secondary sanctions against Russia and send high-end weapons to Ukraine, the more he looks like a simp for Putin. It is beyond time for Trump to have moral clarity and come in strong to help the democracy that is being attacked by the Russian thug."

RUSSIA LAUNCHES LARGEST ATTACK ON UKRAINE THIS MONTH FOLLOWING TRUMP'S MEETINGS WITH PUTIN, ZELENSKYY

Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general who is not seeking reelection in 2026, said that discussions with Putin have proven futile and have indicated Putin isn’t serious about a deal.

"We’ve seen zero results from the talks as far as Putin being willing to compromise," Bacon said. "Although I think seeking negotiations was worthwhile initially, it showed Putin does not want peace."

The White House has maintained that Trump has made more progress in two weeks to resolve the conflict than his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, did in more than three years, and pointed to Trump's meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within days of each other.

"President Trump’s national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials toward a bilateral meeting to stop the killing and end the war," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a Friday statement to Fox News Digital.

Trump announced July 14 that he would sign off on "severe tariffs" against Russia if Moscow failed to agree to a peace deal within 50 days. He then dramatically reduced the deadline to only 10–12 days — which ended Aug. 8. But rather than lay on additional sanctions against Russia, Trump met with Putin a week later in Alaska and hailed the meeting a great success.

Still, progress stemming from the meeting appears limited. Russia did not agree to a ceasefire, and while Trump initially said a trilateral meeting with both Putin and Zelenskyy was in the works, Russia has shown disinterest in such a meeting.

RUSSIAN DRONE STRIKES KILL 7 IN KHARKIV DURING ZELENSKYY'S WHITE HOUSE MEETING WITH TRUMP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NBC News Aug. 22 that no meeting had been scheduled and Putin would only agree to one if certain terms were approved beforehand. That’s not the case, he said.

"Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda is ready for a summit, and this agenda is not ready at all," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a massive attack employing nearly 600 drones and decoys against Kyiv Thursday, killing more than 20 people. In response, the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday, per the urging of Ukraine and several other European allies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia during former President Barack Obama’s administration, said in a post on X that Putin has only escalated attacks against Ukraine following the Alaska meeting, and said Putin is "openly mocking" Trump.

"I hope Mr. Trump and his team understand how Putin is spitting in their faces," McFaul said in a Thursday post on X.

Additionally, Putin is onto the fact he can bypass economic consequences, and won’t seriously negotiate a deal unless he must, according to Steven Pifer, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine during former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

"I think that Putin is, in fact, stringing the president along," Pifer told Fox News Digital. "Putin still believes he can achieve his goals, vis a vis Ukraine, on the battlefield. And we're not going to see a serious negotiating attempt by the Russians until Putin is convinced he cannot win on the battlefield, and that continuing to try is only going to mean greater and greater cost — first and foremost, a lot more dead Russian soldiers."

TRUMP AND PUTIN’S RELATIONSHIP TURNS SOUR AS PRESIDENT PUSHES FOR RESOLUTION WITH UKRAINE

"I just don't see any really serious steps the administration has taken to inflict any punishment on Putin," Pifer said. "I think Putin's figured that out, and until Putin is disabused of that notion, he's going to keep missing deadlines."

Historically, Russia’s demands for a peace deal have included barring Ukraine from ever joining NATO, along with concessions on some of the borders that previously were Ukraine's.

Peter Rough, a senior fellow and director of the Center on Europe and Eurasia at the Hudson Institute think tank, said that because Putin knows the U.S. is eager to end the war, Putin’s peace deal requirements are an attempt to turn up the heat on Ukraine.

Following Trump’s meeting with Putin and ahead of his meeting days later with Zelenskyy, the U.S. president put the onus on Ukraine to end the war – and said that Ukraine could end the war immediately if it agreed to cede Crimea to Russia, and abandon its bid for NATO membership.

"Putin managed to sidestep U.S. sanctions in Alaska and is content slogging away in Ukraine," Rough told Fox News Digital Monday. "But he also recognizes that the U.S. wants this war to come to an end, so he has put forward a proposal intended to appeal to Washington in the hopes that the U.S. will put pressure on Ukraine to accept its terms. If he can divide the transatlantic alliance along the way, all the better. At the very least, it helps him stave off additional U.S. sanctions."

John Hardie, Russia program deputy director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that Putin isn’t interested in agreeing to a deal unless his terms are included in it. In the meantime, Putin is utilizing diplomacy to avoid economic consequences, Hardie said.

"I think Putin does want a deal — but only if it's on his terms," Hardie told Fox News Digital Monday. "Until that happens, he's bent on continuing the war, and Russia seeks to use diplomacy to forestall tougher U.S. economic pressure and redirect Trump's ire from Moscow to Kyiv."