Trump claims Putin, Xi, Kim are conspiring against the US after military parade in China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of conspiring against the U.S. after the three world leaders met in Beijing during a military parade.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory," he continued. "I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

PUTIN AND XI DEEPEN TIES AS IRAN, NORTH KOREA LEADERS VISIT BEIJING

The parade attended by the three U.S. adversaries commemorated the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, highlighting Beijing’s efforts to showcase military power and deepen alliances at a time of heightened global tensions.

Kim's attendance at the parade was his first trip to Beijing since 2019, as Pyongyang seeks to bolster ties with both China and Russia.

KIM JONG UN TAKES 'MOVING FORTRESS' BULLETPROOF TRAIN TO MEET PUTIN AND XI AT BEIJING MILITARY PARADE

The military parade in Beijing featured thousands of troops marching through Tiananmen Square in a 70-minute display showcasing China’s latest weaponry.

Meeting ahead of the event in Beijing, Putin championed the "unprecedentedly high" ties between himself and Xi amid the Russia-Ukraine war that began with a Moscow invasion in February 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The meeting reaffirmed the increased unity the two countries have pursued following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.