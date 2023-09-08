Police respond to 'mass killing' scene in UK, find normal yoga class

A yoga class in the United Kingdom was mistaken for the scene of a grisly mass-murder after a bystander became panicked about bodies laying about the floor.

Police in Chapel St. Leonard's, Lincolnshire, were called to the Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday with the report of a "mass killing."

Officers stormed the building only to find a routine yoga class underway.

"If any one heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard’s at 9:30pm last night then please be reassured," Seascape Cafe wrote on their Facebook page after the incident. "They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor…. which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation."

The North Sea Observatory hosts regular yoga classes in the evenings, and the call was made after a passerby saw the practitioners laying limp on the ground, mistaking them for corpses.

Officers say that the call was an honest mistake made with sincere "good intentions."

"Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can’t imagine for one moment what would have being going through their minds on the way," the post continued. "Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs. All in all this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful."

Lincolnshire police confirmed the confusing incident and said they were happy that everyone was safe.

"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St. Leonards," Lincolnshire Police told outlet Sky News in a statement. "Officers attended and were happy to report everyone was safe and well."