London mayor pressed by Piers Morgan in interview to define 'woman'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan admitted biological males have 'massive' advantage in some sports

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
London Mayor Sadiq Khan was pressed on a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to offer his definition of a woman, offering a varied response to the question.

"What is a woman, Mr. Mayor?" host Piers Morgan asked.

"A woman, when it comes to biology and sex, is an adult girl," Khan answered. "But there are some women who may have gender dysphoria. Trans women could also be women as well."

Sadiq Khan London Mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan leaves Millbank Studios after conducting media interviews on August 29, 2023, in London, England.  (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Pressing further, Morgan delved into a discussion about gender and athletics, namely concerning controversies stirring around biological men participating alongside biological women.

Khan admitted during the sequence that biological males – particularly those who completed puberty as a boy – hold commanding physical advantages.

"My starting point is dignity and respect, but it is a fact when you look at the science, there is a massive advantage in relation to some sports if you have been through puberty as a boy/man and then change your gender," he said.

"So it is right that the sporting authorities look at the evidence, because there is a massive advantage," he said.

When asked if he would consider banning biological males from competing in women's sports, he said it depends on the sport itself. Darts and snooker, for example, were on his list of sports that wouldn't yield a hefty advantage for either gender.

Morgan, circling back to the "what is a woman?" question, asked what percentage of women have penises. Khan, declining to answer directly, discussed domestic violence victims he has interacted with before, some of whom identified as trans women.

Sadiq Khan at Pride in London

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks on stage at Gay Pride on July 01, 2023, in London, England.  (Jack Hall/Getty Images for Pride In London)

"Trans women who were on the receiving end of domestic violence may have had a penis," he responded in part.

What constitutes a woman remains a contentious topic in many circles, particularly as school districts and governments look at ways to balance the rights of women and the rights of those identifying as transgender.

In the U.S., debates swirl around athletes like Lia Thomas, a biological male who competed alongside women in NCAA swimming events and inspired women's rights activist Riley Gaines to speak out against similar policies.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.