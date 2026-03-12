Expand / Collapse search
China

China passes 'ethnic unity' law in push for assimilation

Measure formalizes Beijing's effort for national identity integration among country's 56 ethnic groups

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
China’s top legislature on Thursday passed an "Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law," formalizing Beijing’s long-running push to strengthen national identity and ethnic integration.

The legislation was approved at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress during its annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing.

State-affiliated media Xinhua previously reported that the law would seek to codify "fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation" into state policy. 

It would also bolster high-quality development in areas with large ethnic minority populations and promote what officials describe as common prosperity among China’s 56 ethnic groups.

CHINESE UNDERGROUND CHURCH PASTOR, FATHER OF US CITIZENS, DETAINED BY AUTHORITIES, FAMILY SAYS

Ethnic minority representatives in traditional attire walk toward a large government building in Beijing to participate in a major annual political advisory meeting.

Ethnic minority delegates arrive for the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4, 2026. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said the measure was aimed at advancing the governance of ethnic affairs under the rule of law.

"The people of each ethnic group, all organizations and groups of the country, armed forces, every Party and social organization, every company, must forge a common consciousness of the Chinese nation according to law and the constitution, and take the responsibility of building this consciousness," the proposed law reads, according to a translation from The Associated Press.

Academics and outside observers say the provision could undermine the cultural identity of ethnic minorities by requiring the use of Mandarin in compulsory education and establishing a legal basis to pursue individuals or organizations outside China whose actions are deemed to undermine "ethnic unity," the AP reported.

TRUMP SAYS IT’S AN 'HONOR' TO KEEP STRAIT OF HORMUZ OPEN FOR CHINA AND OTHER COUNTRIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands with senior leaders as they applaud during a legislative session inside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping, China’s president, center, Li Qiang, China’s premier, right, and Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, applaud during the closing session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2026. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

China’s population stands at 1.44 billion as of November 2020, according to the Seventh National Population Census released in 2021 by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Of that total, 91.11% were Han Chinese and 8.89% belonged to ethnic minority groups.

CRUZ LEADS SENATE PUSH TO HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE FOR BEIJING CHURCH CRACKDOWN

Delegates in traditional attire respond during a high-level political advisory meeting inside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Delegates wearing traditional clothing react at the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2026. (Kevin Frayer/Getty)

James Leibold, a professor at Australia’s La Trobe University, told the AP the new measure "puts a death nail in the party’s original promise of meaningful autonomy."

Rayhan Asat, a legal scholar at Harvard University, also criticized the law, saying it "serves as a strategic tool and gives the pretext to government to commit all sorts of human rights violations."

