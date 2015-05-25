Pakistan says it will send plane to Yemen to begin evacuating citizens amid airstrike campaign

next Image 1 of 3

Pakistan says it will send a plane to Yemen to begin evacuating its citizens amid a Saudi-led campaign of airstrikes there targeting Shiite rebels who have taken control of much of the country.

Shujaat Azim, an adviser to Pakistan's prime minister, told state-run Pakistan Television on Sunday the plane would evacuate more than 500 of its citizens who have gathered in the city of Hodeida. Azim said more flights will follow as authorities allow them.

Pakistan says some 3,000 of its citizens live in Yemen.

The Saudi-led airstrikes are targeting Shiite rebels known as Houthis. Late Saturday, Saudi Brig. Gen. Ahmed bin Hasan Asiri said the rebels no longer control any air base or fighter jet.

