Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 4, 2015

Pakistan says it will send plane to Yemen to begin evacuating citizens amid airstrike campaign

By | Associated Press
  • c6340976-
    Image 1 of 3

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, left, greets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on his arrival to attend an Arab summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, Saturday, March 28, 2015. In a speech to Arab leaders, Yemen's embattled president on Saturday called Shiite rebels who forced him to flee the country "puppets of Iran," directly blaming the Islamic Republic for the chaos there and demanding airstrikes against rebel positions continue until they surrender. (AP Photo/MENA) (The Associated Press)

  • dc61af43-
    Image 2 of 3

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chairs an Arab foreign ministers meeting during an Arab summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, Sunday, March 29, 2015. Arab League member states have agreed in principle to form a joint inter-Arab military peacekeeping force. The agreement is a telling sign of a new determination among Saudi Arabia, Egypt and their allies to intervene aggressively in regional hotspots, whether against Islamic militants or spreading Iranian power. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell) (The Associated Press)

  • c44433ee-
    Image 3 of 3

    Saudi Foreign Minister Saud bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reviews a document during an Arab foreign ministers meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, Sunday, March 29, 2015. Arab League member states at a summit in this Red Sea resort have agreed in principle to form a joint inter-Arab military peacekeeping force. The agreement is a telling sign of a new determination among Saudi Arabia, Egypt and their allies to intervene aggressively in regional hotspots, whether against Islamic militants or spreading Iranian power. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell) (The Associated Press)

SANAA, Yemen – Pakistan says it will send a plane to Yemen to begin evacuating its citizens amid a Saudi-led campaign of airstrikes there targeting Shiite rebels who have taken control of much of the country.

Shujaat Azim, an adviser to Pakistan's prime minister, told state-run Pakistan Television on Sunday the plane would evacuate more than 500 of its citizens who have gathered in the city of Hodeida. Azim said more flights will follow as authorities allow them.

Pakistan says some 3,000 of its citizens live in Yemen.

The Saudi-led airstrikes are targeting Shiite rebels known as Houthis. Late Saturday, Saudi Brig. Gen. Ahmed bin Hasan Asiri said the rebels no longer control any air base or fighter jet.

___

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.