Nissan's quarterly profit falls on weak Japan sales, yen

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says its profit fell 15 percent in the July-September quarter. Strong sales in North America and China failed to make up for sluggish demand in Japan and a stronger yen.

Nissan, based in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, reported Monday that its profit in the last quarter was 146 billion yen ($1.4 billion), down from 173 billion yen a year earlier.

Quarterly sales slipped 12 percent to 2.67 trillion yen ($26 billion).

The manufacturer of the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands recently became the top shareholder in scandal-plagued Japanese rival Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

In April-September, Nissan sold 2.6 million vehicles worldwide. Nissan is allied with Renault SA of France and its chief executive Carlos Ghosn also heads Renault.