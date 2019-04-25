Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update 25 mins ago

Mexico's crackdown forces migrants to more dangerous routes

By SONIA PÉREZ D. and MARK STEVENSON | Associated Press
  • a468e943-
    Image 1 of 2

    Honduran migrants Sandra Montoya, her husband Jose Vallecillo and their daughter Brittany rest on the railroad track before a freight train leaves Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The train known as “The Beast” is once again rumbling through the night loaded with people headed toward the U.S. border after a raid on a migrant caravan threatened to end the practice of massive highway marches through Mexico. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

  • 22953bf4-
    Image 2 of 2

    Honduran migrant Jose Vallecillo waits during a rest stop on his trip into Mexico, at a railroad track, before the freight train he hopes to ride along with his family leaves, in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. After 27 days waiting for the visa that immigration officials promised but endlessly put off, Vallecillo and his wife Sandra and four-year-old daughter Brittany had spent all their money on food and transportation. By Monday, they had given hope of visas and joined a caravan that was quickly raided by police; they escaped by hiding in a church, and spent that night sleeping in the woods. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ARRIAGA, Mexico – José Vallecillo has a good-paying job welding steel freight containers waiting for him in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, at a factory where he's worked before and the owner invited him to return.

But getting there has proved much harder than the 41-year-old metalworker from Las Manos, Honduras expected.

Vallecillo, wife Sandra and 4-year-old daughter Brittany have endured a fruitless wait for visas, spent all their money on food and transportation, and escaped a police raid in which hundreds were arrested and hidden out in the countryside.

The family is a prime example of how Mexico's crackdown on migration is not cutting off the flow of Central Americans, but rather forcing migrants into the shadows, despite government assurances that the central thrust of its policy is to protect them.