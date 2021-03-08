Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to be viewed as ‘biggest victims’: Piers Morgan

‘I’m just not buying any of this,’ Morgan tells ‘The Story’

By Roman Chiarello | Fox News
Piers Morgan ‘just not buying’ claims of royal family racismVideo

Piers Morgan ‘just not buying’ claims of royal family racism

Morgan tells ‘The Story’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made ‘very serious allegations’ during Oprah interview.

Piers Morgan is calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "cowardly" for making allegations of racism against the Royal Family without specifically naming any of the family’s members.

"It’s pretty cowardly of them not to say who said it and to make everyone then look guilty by association," Morgan told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Monday. "You know, they said now apparently via Oprah, it wasn’t the Queen [Elizabeth II] or Prince Philip. Well, who was it?"

MEGHAN MARKLE'S OPRAH INTERVIEW WAS ‘ACTING PERFORMANCE OF HER LIFE’: PIERS MORGAN

"Because the people that [they’re] putting in the frame here are potentially the next King of England, and his heir in William," he added. "And I just think these are very serious allegations. If you’re going to make them, name the person that said this, and let that person defend themselves."

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday night. Morgan, who hosts "Good Morning Britain," called Markle’s statements "insidious."

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS FEELING SHE ‘DIDN’T WANT TO BE ALIVE ANYMORE' IN OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

"What she says, which is even more insidious, is that actually the decision against Archie being a prince was taken because of his skin color," Morgan said. "Now, the only person that makes decisions about titles in the Royal Family is the Queen."

"So what Meghan Markle is saying is, the Queen is a racist," he added. "And that is a disgusting and completely untrue allegation to make."

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

Morgan also weighed in on how the Royal Family may be reacting to the interview.

"Well, the palace is unbelievably shocked," he said. "I know that William is incandescent with anger at what [Harry’s] brought here."

MARTHA MACCALLUM: MEGHAN, HARRY INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH BURNS DOWN THEIR LONDON BRIDGE AND LEAVES A ROYAL MESS

In Morgan’s view, the couple did the interview in order to portray themselves as "the biggest victims."

"It’s all about Meghan and Harry," Morgan said. "It’s all about their mental health, how they’re feeling, how they’re being treated.

"They want the world, in the middle of a pandemic that killed two and a half million people, to view them as the biggest victims yet," he added.

