Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to be viewed as ‘biggest victims’: Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "cowardly" for making allegations of racism against the Royal Family without specifically naming any of the family’s members.

"It’s pretty cowardly of them not to say who said it and to make everyone then look guilty by association," Morgan told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Monday. "You know, they said now apparently via Oprah, it wasn’t the Queen [Elizabeth II] or Prince Philip. Well, who was it?"

"Because the people that [they’re] putting in the frame here are potentially the next King of England, and his heir in William," he added. "And I just think these are very serious allegations. If you’re going to make them, name the person that said this, and let that person defend themselves."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday night. Morgan, who hosts "Good Morning Britain," called Markle’s statements "insidious."

"What she says, which is even more insidious, is that actually the decision against Archie being a prince was taken because of his skin color," Morgan said. "Now, the only person that makes decisions about titles in the Royal Family is the Queen."

"So what Meghan Markle is saying is, the Queen is a racist," he added. "And that is a disgusting and completely untrue allegation to make."

Morgan also weighed in on how the Royal Family may be reacting to the interview.

"Well, the palace is unbelievably shocked," he said. "I know that William is incandescent with anger at what [Harry’s] brought here."

In Morgan’s view, the couple did the interview in order to portray themselves as "the biggest victims."

"It’s all about Meghan and Harry," Morgan said. "It’s all about their mental health, how they’re feeling, how they’re being treated.

"They want the world, in the middle of a pandemic that killed two and a half million people, to view them as the biggest victims yet," he added.