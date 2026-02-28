Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Iran ‘top target’ hit in $10M precision strike, US Kamikaze drones used to 'overwhelm'

Cameron Chell says Operation Epic Fury likely paired expensive precision assets against leadership compound with cheaper suicide drones

By Emma Bussey Fox News
IDF shares video of missile strikes on Iranian launchers Video

IDF shares video of missile strikes on Iranian launchers

Video released by Israel Defense Forces showed what appear to be successful strikes on Iranian missile launchers Saturday. (IDF)

Israel struck its key target in Tehran Saturday in what a defense expert has described as a multi-million dollar precision-guided attack alongside a broader offensive involving U.S. waves of lower-cost kamikaze drones.

Cameron Chell, CEO of drone manufacturer Draganfly, told Fox News Digital the campaign would have likely paired advanced and costly assets against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound, while U.S. forces used cheaper drones to "overwhelm" on land, air and sea.

"Saturday saw an overwhelming daytime attack with incredible intelligence to target the leadership and a strike on the compound possibly costing tens of millions," Chell said.

Map of strikes

A map of Western strikes against Iran (Fox News)

"That would likely have included expensive, precision-strike drones or manned aircraft in highly coordinated attacks to ensure success, not necessarily the lower-cost, one-way version of the suicide drones," he explained.

"The U.S. has this lower-cost alternative to hit everything at once, but then the very expensive, high-precision assets would likely have gone directly after leadership on Saturday," Chell added.

A senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the compound strike was a "wildly bold daytime attack."

"It caught the senior leadership off guard, on a Saturday morning during Ramadan and on Shabbat in the daytime," the official added. 

"We hit the senior leaders right out of the gate," the source told Fox National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

AYATOLLAH'S ARSENAL VS. AMERICAN FIREPOWER: IRAN'S TOP 4 THREATS AND HOW WE FIGHT BACK

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is seen on Iranian state television.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses to the public on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution according to Iranian state television in Tehran, Iran on February 9, 2026. (Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Iran’s military, government and intelligence sites were targeted, an official briefed on the operation also told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A handful of top Iranian leaders were killed, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

President Donald Trump also announced Saturday that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strike.

"If drones were involved in that top target attack, it would have been the very sophisticated MQ-type or Global Hawk-type drones," Chell said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said other attacks across the country were being done "to remove threats."

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, those targets included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and military airfields.

IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT US BASES ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AFTER AMERICAN STRIKES ON NUCLEAR, IRGC SITES

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine monitors U.S. military operations in Iran

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine monitors U.S. military operations in Iran following an Israeli strike in Tehran alongside several Cabinet members on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (@WhiteHouse/X)

Chell described how those secondary targets would have been hit by the U.S. with the cheaper one-way "kamikaze" drones before adding that the strikes "seemed to be an excellent example of mass overwhelm at a new level."

Chell suggested Iran’s defenses were likely degraded well before the strike began because of the coordination.

"I think likely the defense systems, communication systems, were overwhelmingly compromised," he added. "And so I think they just overwhelmed them," he said.

"I’m sure there would have been days, if not even weeks, of work and preparation to take out those defense communication systems," he said.

"They would have compromised those defense communications in some way through electronic warfare or cyberattack."

"The battlefield now is so multidimensional," Chell emphasized.

"It’s about cyber warfare, misinformation and electronic warfare as well."

"This was seemingly so swift because it was incredibly well-planned and coordinated by the U.S. and Israel on a massive level that’s not been seen before," he added.

